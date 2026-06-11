‘Viva Mexico!’: Spokanites celebrate as Mexico wins opening World Cup game against South Africa

A dance party broke out at Hat Trick Brewery after Mexico opened the World Cup with a 2-0 victory against South Africa.

“Mexico! Mexico! Mexico!” they cheered.

Soccer fans across Spokane jumped up and down, screamed and danced after Mexico’s win against South Africa Thursday afternoon. Nonprofit organizations held watch parties for celebrations, including Latinos en Spokane at Hat Trick Brewery, where $1 dollar from every pint sold was donated to the nonprofit.

Nuestras Raices held a watch party at its office location, where it had free Ethiopian and Mexican food in honor of both countries, as well as drinks for purchase. Executive Director Fernanda Mazcot said those funds will go toward its capital campaign to build the first Latino-Based Cultural & Behavioral Health Center.

Both locations also had the Panini 2026 World Cup sticker album, where fans can collect stickers and trade with friends as they watch the World Cup.

The sticker album made its debut at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico through a partnership between Panini and FIFA.

“It’s just kind of been adopted all over Latin America countries,” Mazcot said. “It just becomes like a family thing to do.”

‘Soccer

is part of our culture’

Archie Morales was among Hat Trick Brewery attendees, giddy after Mexico’s Julian Quiñones scored the team’s first goal nine minutes in.

And when they scored a second, his eyes widened in disbelief. His cheeks, painted with green, white and red, wrinkled slightly as he screamed.

“Oh my god!”

Morales, who’s originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, said he grew up playing soccer with friends, and played on a team in Moses Lake.

For him, there’s nothing like soccer.

“This is looking good to me,” Morales said.

Buzzed with nerves and excitement, Lili Navarrete, former Spokane City Council member, stared intently at the screen from inside of Nuestras Raices, bringing back memories. Mexico City’s stadium Estadio Azteca was one she grew up running around in, she said.

“My dad was a professional soccer player in Mexico City, so soccer has been in our family for a long time, even generations,” Navarrete said.

She said her dad is now a coach for Nuestras Raices’ soccer program, despite his retirement.

Navarrete emphasized that for her family, soccer is a way to foster community and cultural pride.

“My kids play soccer, my brother plays soccer, I play soccer; I play co-ed, and then I also play just for women leagues, but we love playing soccer,” Navarrete said. “It’s in our blood.”

This is the first time Mexico has ever won a World Cup opening game in the tournament’s history.

Mexico is set to play South Korea next Thursday in Guadalajara, Mexico.