Wenatchee Valley cherry growers remain optimistic amid drought, rising costs

Jenni Rodas The Wenatchee World, Wash.

Despite drought concerns, rising production costs and unpredictable weather, local orchard owners and industry leaders remain optimistic about this year’s cherry season in the Wenatchee Valley.

Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said the Northwest cherry crop is expected to total about 18.4 million boxes this season. While production is down from last year’s 21.2 million boxes in Washington, strong early market prices and continued consumer demand have growers optimistic about the harvest.

“The overall outlook this year is looking very positive, despite some weather challenges, there’s always weather challenges. But last year, it was a really tough one for the cherry industry,” DeVaney said. “The fact that cherries remain a highly seasonal product means that there’s always going to be an important period of time when the Wenatchee Valley has cherry production almost to itself and is able to remain really viable in the market.”

Local orchard owner and port commissioner Donn Etherington said his family’s 37-acre operation is expecting an average cherry crop this year, estimating yields of 4 to 6 tons per acre. Fruit sizes are expected to be larger than average, though some frost damage reduced overall production, he said.

“There is no such thing as a typical season. Every one is different and with its own challenges,” Etherington said. “Right now, at least for us, it looks like it’s kind of an average crop in terms of size. The good news for that is that the cherries will be larger in size, which is a good thing. That’s what the consumer is looking for.”

In Washington, cherry sizes are measured by row count in packing containers, ranging up to 12 row (about .84-inch diameter each), with the largest fruit at 8 row (about 1.3-inch diameter), according to the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

Etherington said last year’s crop peaked at about 1-inch diameter. This year, he said he expects cherries to measure about 1.1 inches in diameter.

“There’s less fruit on the tree, which means there’s more energy to put into the fruit that’s remaining and therefore has a tendency to grow larger,” he said.

Etherington, who farms two orchards in the Squilchuck area, said inconsistent spring weather has been one of the biggest factors affecting this year’s crop.

“This spring has been warm and then cold and then warm and then cold,” he said. “There hasn’t been any consistency to it.”

While significant frost damage was avoided, Etherington said some cold-weather impacts reduced the overall crop size. He expects production to be slightly below historical averages.

Beyond weather, both DeVaney and Etherington pointed to drought concerns and rising costs of production as ongoing challenges facing growers.

A drought is declared when there is less than 75% of the normal water supply and there is a risk of challenges for water users and environmental systems, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Washington is in its fourth consecutive year of drought, according to DeVaney, creating concerns about irrigation supplies during the critical growing season. While most orchards have access to irrigation systems capable of meeting water needs, growers continue to monitor conditions closely.

Earlier this year, the Department of Ecology forecast that some proratable water users in the Yakima Basin would receive just 44% of their normal water supply and warned that junior water-right holders could face curtailments if shortages worsen.

In an April news release, Department of Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller said, “without enough snow in the mountains, we must prepare for widespread shortages and challenges across our state. Issuing a drought emergency now helps water users prepare for what is likely to be a very difficult summer. This is becoming an all-too-common experience and is another example of how climate change is visibly reshaping our landscape.”

Etherington said a low snowpack in the Mission Ridge area has raised concerns about water availability for orchards that rely on flows from Squilchuck Creek.

“One (concern) is a low snowpack and concerns of adequate enough irrigation water,” Etherington said. “Our source of water is from the Squilchuck Creek, which originates up in Mission Ridge.”

Production costs also continue to climb. DeVaney said labor accounts for roughly 60% of tree fruit production costs, while fuel, equipment and supplies have also become more expensive.

“They’re all up,” Etherington said of labor, fuel and supply costs. “The challenge is to get compensated for the fruit that you grow and hopefully at a level that makes it profitable.”

Despite those challenges, industry leaders say market conditions are stronger than they were a year ago.

DeVaney said last year’s crop produced high-quality fruit but weak pricing, frustrating growers who were unable to see strong returns. This year, a slightly smaller crop and a smooth transition from California’s season have helped support prices early in the harvest.

Cherries remain one of the region’s most important agricultural exports. DeVaney said less than 3% of Washington’s cherry crop is consumed within the state, while roughly 30% is exported internationally. Major export markets include Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, China and Mexico.

The industry’s economic impact extends beyond growers, helping support packing houses, warehouses and seasonal employment throughout North Central Washington.

“Cherry harvest workers can be very well paid,” DeVaney said. “Many workers do travel from out of state specifically to come work just in cherry harvest because they can make some of their highest income in those jobs.”

For Etherington, the focus now shifts to harvest and hoping conditions remain favorable in the weeks ahead.

“Cherry farmers are an optimistic bunch,” he said. “If there’s setbacks, it’s always, ‘Wait till next year.’ We hope this is the next year.”