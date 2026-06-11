Where did Knicks fan Taylor Swift get her ‘Stevie Knicks’ T-shirt?

By Zoe Cummings

Taylor Swift has long made headlines for her attendance at sporting events, whether it’s supporting her fiancé Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game or celebrating the World Cup with the U.S. women’s national team. She’s a verified sports fan, whether or not ESPN believes it.

Today, though, there is only one sports team that matters.

The New York Knicks … or rather, the Stevie Knicks.

On Wednesday night, Swift walked into Madison Square Garden for Game 4 of the NBA Finals flanked by two members of the pop-rock band Haim, Este and Alana Haim (yes, they’re sisters).

Each wore matching blue shirts with orange lettering, fusing together “Knicks” with an iconic celebrity moniker.

Swift’s shirt, which read “Stevie Knicks” (Mariska Hargitay had one, too!) was paired with the Haim sisters’ own clever, if not a little corny, “Knickelback” and “Knickole Kidman.”

The Knicks playoff home games have been a celebrity magnet, attracting everyone from Chris Rock to Martha Stewart. The star-studded courtside seats, dubbed “celebrity row,” is the second show to which the world is tuning in. While Swift and the gang were on their feet cheering on the Knicks, social media was cheering on, and making fun of, their bachelorette party-esque attire.

Not everyone was happy to see her, though. Early on, the Knicks’ radio team questioned her presence at the game saying, “She’s not a Knicks fan. Get out of here girl.”

This comes after Swift attended a game between the Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 23 with Kelce, who is a known Cleveland sport’s fan. This had fans wondering if Swift made the switch over to another team but watching her jump up and cheer for the Knicks at Game 4 may have settled the debate.

Of course, the question on everyone’s mind, whether you’re a die-hard Knicks fan (like Swift is, as she told Time magazine in 2014) or just have an appreciation for an on-trend graphic tee is, “Where do I get my own?”

Luckily we have the answer, but beware. It may delight or disappoint you, depending on your access to a Cricut machine.

Where did the shirts come from?

The shirts were custom made.

Not by Chanel or Prada. The person behind the overnight iconic tops is none other than Alana Haim, who says she “makes her own merch” via her Instagram. In true bestie fashion, Alana Haim spread the love and ensured that each member of their squad sported a custom piece that represented each of the women and their celebrity idols perfectly. The Washington Post reached out to Alana Haim’s team for comment but did not get a response as of publication.

The punny shirts encapsulated a slice of the electric energy at MSG, as the Knicks clinched an impressive win after falling behind a whopping 29 points in the second quarter.

Fans and haters alike were sure that was the end, but much like Swift during her Eras Tour, New York made a record comeback ending the game with a one-point lead and getting one game closer to winning the NBA Finals over the San Antonio Spurs.

Where do I get one?

As all great pieces of fashion do, this shirt already has several knockoff versions easily purchased via Etsy. It seems to be simply made with iron-on letters, pressed on to a Royal blue T-shirt.

What if I’m not crafty?

Even if you don’t know Alana Haim personally, if you can figure your way around a few iron-on letters, a baby tee and a pun, you too can have your own custom Knicks merch.

Just in case you’re going the DIY route, here are a few Knicks-inspired puns, courtesy of The Post features team, for your next T-shirt:

Knick Cannon, Knick Jonas, Knickolas Cage, Knickolandria (for the “Love Island USA” watchers), Richard Knickson (for the history buffs), Knicholas Sparks, Knick Saben (for the real sports fans) and Knickolo Machiavelli (cause why not).

See you all at Game 5!