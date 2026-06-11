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WSU’s Rosemary Longisa wins 1,500-meter semifinal race, moves on to national final

Washington State's Rosemary Longisa runs in the 1,500-meter national semifinals during the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Thursday at Hayward Field in Eugene. Longisa won the race and will compete in the national final on Saturday. (Courtesy of WSU Athletics)
From staff reports

EUGENE – Washington State star runner Rosemary Longisa is eyeing a national championship after winning the 1,500-meter semifinal race on Thursday during the NCAA Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus.

The sophomore from Kenya clocked a time of 4:06.41 to prevail by about two tenths of a second. Longisa, who entered the national prelims as the top qualifier in the country, will compete in the national final at 5:12 p.m. Saturday.

Longisa ran the 1,500 in 4:02.55 at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, California, in April – the best time nationally in the event this season and the second-fastest 1,500 in NCAA women’s history.

Later Thursday, WSU teammate Caroline Jepkorir concluded her season with a 20th-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinals, missing the cut for the final by about 23 seconds. The sophomore from Kenya finished with a time of 10:08.78 to earn honorable mention All-America honors.

Idaho’s Constanze Paoli broke her own program record to qualify for the national final in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, placing 10th overall with a time of 9:44.85.

The junior from Germany will compete in the final at 5:24 p.m. Saturday.

Paoli set the UI record in the event last month during the Big Sky Conference Championship, winning the title with a time of 9:50.89.

At the end of the day, Gonzaga senior Rosina Machu placed 11th in the 10,000-meter final, taking home All-America honors in the event for the third straight season.

Machu finished with a time of 32:26.18, her best of the season in the event.

The Boise product is the only woman at the NCAA Championships to have run in the 10,000-meter final in each of the past three seasons. She finished seventh last year with a program record time of 32:15.49.

Machu will conclude her record-breaking GU career when she runs in the 5,000-meter national final at 6:55 p.m. Saturday.