1 killed in Midland, Texas, shooting; suspect also dead after standoff

By Jeanine Santucci, Brandi D. Addison and Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY

At least one person was killed and others injured in an active shooting and standoff in Midland, Texas, that ended with the suspected shooter also dead, authorities said on June 12.

Midland police responded to the shooting Friday morning in the 4600 block of West Wall Street and were in a “standoff” with a suspected shooter, Midland spokesperson ​Stewart Doreen confirmed to USA TODAY. Police heard shots coming from a building and worked to clear the area, Doreen said. Armored units and partner law enforcement agencies were also on the scene.

Shortly before noon, city officials said ⁠the standoff had been resolved and that the shooter was dead, though the scene remained active.

Mayor Lori Blong said authorities confirmed that the shooter had ‌been killed via footage from a robot and drone. More details ​were not immediately released.

“Law enforcement is still securing the scene,” she said.

There are 11 known victims, with at least one person dead at the scene, Blong said during a news conference. Multiple people were been sent to hospitals, Doreen said.

“I would really ask Midlanders to pray for the families of those who have been ⁠impacted, for the victims themselves, for the family of the one who is ‌confirmed deceased,” Blong said.

FBI Director Kash ‌Patel said agents also deployed to the scene to assist Midland police.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area while emergency responders were at the scene.

Midland Memorial Hospital ⁠received nine of the victims connected to the active shooter incident. As of just before 1 p.m. CT, five had been discharged from the hospital, Director of Planning, Marketing and Communications Tasa Richardson told USA ‌TODAY.

Of the remaining four patients, one remained ‌in surgery and three other people who also underwent surgery were in recovery, Richardson said.

The area where the shooting was initially reported is about 4 miles southwest of the hospital in Midland. The city is in western ⁠Texas and part of the Permian Basin.

Midland Memorial Hospital was locked down starting at 8:20 ​a.m. local time due to an “active ⁠shooter event,” ​Richardson said. The hospital lifted its lockdown later in the morning.

“MMH has established a family reunification for victims’ families at the main campus of Midland Memorial Hospital,” Richardson said. “Family members may enter through the main entrance doors and gather in hospital cafeteria. Please avoid the hospital if you are not in need of ⁠emergency medical attention.”

A blood drive has been scheduled at the hospital for Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. CT, Richardson said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he was briefed on the shooting and praised the response ⁠from law enforcement.

“Cecilia and I are deeply saddened by the senseless act of violence in Midland. We are praying for the victims, their families, and the entire community,” Abbott said in a post to social media, referring to Texas first lady Cecilia Abbott.

Police in Midland have also been searching ⁠for a man they say fired at an ‌officer with a rifle during a traffic stop on June 10. The officer ​was not injured. ‌The suspect was identified as Victor Mata Villarreal. Police said he fled the scene after the officer ​returned fire.

It’s not clear whether the incidents are related.