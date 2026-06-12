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32-year-old man identified in Valleyford fatal crash

Kurtis Aldrich, 32, died June 5 when he failed to negotiate a curve on East Valley Chapel Road near Valleyford, went off the road and struck two trees, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Kurtis Aldrich, 32, died June 5 when he failed to negotiate a curve on East Valley Chapel Road near Valleyford, went off the road and struck two trees, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

A man who was killed after driving off the road and into trees last week near Valleyford has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 32-year-old Kurtis Aldrich.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 3:10 p.m. on June 5 to East Valley Chapel Road near South Latah Creek Road to a reported one-vehicle crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Spokane County Fire District 8 also responded and found a severely damaged Ford F-250. Firefighters rendered aid to Aldrich, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office believes Aldrich was driving on Valley Chapel Road at a high speed when Aldrich, the only person in the truck, failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and struck two trees.

The medical examiner’s office said Aldrich died from multiple blunt-force injuries. It ruled the death an accident.