32-year-old man identified in Valleyford fatal crash

A man who was killed after driving off the road and into trees last week near Valleyford has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office as 32-year-old Kurtis Aldrich.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 3:10 p.m. on June 5 to East Valley Chapel Road near South Latah Creek Road to a reported one-vehicle crash, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Spokane County Fire District 8 also responded and found a severely damaged Ford F-250. Firefighters rendered aid to Aldrich, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office believes Aldrich was driving on Valley Chapel Road at a high speed when Aldrich, the only person in the truck, failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and struck two trees.

The medical examiner’s office said Aldrich died from multiple blunt-force injuries. It ruled the death an accident.