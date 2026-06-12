Allegations of forced marriage, ‘satanic ritual’ led to arrest at Olive Garden, police say

By Anthony Thompson USA TODAY

A man was arrested outside an Olive Garden restaurant in Newington, New Hampshire, after a woman told police she had been held against her will, forced into a marriage and injured during a “satanic ritual.”

Daniel Ouellet, 47, is charged with domestic violence, obstructing the report of a crime or injury and possession of a deadly weapon, according to court records obtained by USA TODAY.

Authorities were called to the Olive Garden location on June 6, at about 11:23 a.m. local time after the 39-year-old woman’s mother tracked her cellphone to the restaurant and alerted Pennsylvania State Police, who then contacted Newington officers, the documents say.

When officers arrived, they found the teary-eyed woman outside the restaurant. She later told investigators that she had been forced to travel against her will and was seeking help, according to the court filings.

Police also said the woman, who ran from the restaurant and encountered officers in the parking lot, had visible injuries, including cigarette burns on her legs.

Arrest in Olive Garden parking lot





Officers made contact with the man, identified in court documents as Ouellet, who told police the woman was his wife and said they were out to dinner.

When questioned about the woman’s distress, Ouellet allegedly claimed her mother was trying to force her into a religious cult and that the situation had upset her.

Court documents say the woman later got into a patrol vehicle, prompting concern from Ouellet during the encounter.

Allegations of threats and coercion





The woman told investigators that Ouellet had threatened her while she was in Pennsylvania at the time. He allegedly told her she had to travel to him or he would harm her and her family, according to the court documents.

She said she traveled to New Hampshire and was later forced to marry him at a town hall while under threat involving a firearm, the documents state.

Investigators also say she reported being held at a trailer against her will and told that she would be harmed if she tried to leave.

She further alleged that Ouellet forced her to drive at gunpoint and later injured her hand during what she described as a “satanic ritual” involving a box cutter, according to court filings.

Officers later reported finding a copy of “The Satanic Bible” in Ouellet’s vehicle, court documents say.

Ouellet denies allegations during court appearance





In a court appearance on Monday, June 8, he denied the allegations and said he was not a violent person, according to NBC News. He also disputed the claims surrounding the forced marriage and the woman’s statements.

Prosecutors argued that he had prior domestic violence-related charges and a history of driving under the influence, according to ABC10. As of June 12, it is unclear whether Ouellet has retained a defense attorney.

USA TODAY contacted the Rockingham County Attorney’s Office on Friday for comment and information regarding Ouellet’s legal representation, but has not yet received a response.

Ouellet is being held in preventive detention in Rockingham County, and a protective order has been issued for the woman, according to court documents.