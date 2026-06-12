Field set for Florida 2026 governor race as qualifying closes

By Paige Stevens Tampa Bay Times

As term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis prepares to leave office, a slew of candidates are vying to take his place in the Governor’s Mansion.

In the Democratic primary, six candidates officially made it onto the ballot as of 3 p.m. Friday, according to the state Division of Elections website. That includes front-runner David Jolly, a former U.S. representative who appears all but certain to clinch his party’s nomination. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings dropped out of the race earlier this month following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the battle for the GOP nomination will likely come down to three high-profile contenders trying to upset front-runner U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, who has a critical endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Donalds has held a consistent lead in GOP primary polls, and he benefits from the largest war chest across all candidates in the race: over $82 million as of May 31.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins, former House Speaker Paul Renner and investor James Fishback also qualified for the Republican primary, alongside six others, according to the state website as of 3 p.m. Friday. None has raised more than $10 million so far.

Jolly, a Republican-turned-Democrat, is emphasizing his centrist politics in hopes of pulling disaffected voters from the other side of the aisle. So far, he has raised $6 million.

On Wednesday, Jolly announced Gwen Graham, daughter of former Gov. Bob Graham, as his running mate. She is seen as a pick that bolsters his centrist approach.

The gubernatorial candidates are facing an electorate focused on affordability amid rising gas prices and inflation. Voters are worried about artificial intelligence and rising water bills as data centers move into the state.

In recent weeks, several GOP candidates have attacked Donalds over a roughly $5 million donation pledged by a pro-AI group called Leading the Future.

“He is AI First,” Renner posted on X. “I’m Florida First.”

Republicans have held the governor’s seat since 1994. But Jolly and other Democratic hopefuls are betting on voters looking for a change.

Trump’s national approval rating is low, and in March, the Democrats flipped two seats in special elections.

DeSantis, a Republican, hasn’t backed a candidate yet. His endorsement could be key if he weighs in before the Aug. 18 primary.

In addition to Jolly, the Democrats who qualified for the primary are: Evelyn Castillo-Bach, Thomas Eloy Fernandez, state Rep. Dotie Joseph, Dayna Marie Foster and Stephann Norman.

A total of 10 candidates will proceed to the GOP primary, including Jim Holcomb, Daniel Nokovich, Rachel Rodriguez, James W. Shaw, Caneste Succe and Bobby Williams.

In addition, six candidates qualified with no party affiliation. Perhaps most notable is Desmond Meade, who in 2018 led the effort to pass Florida Amendment 4, which gave many previously incarcerated felons the right to vote. The other no-party candidates to qualify are: Dean Ocean Abrams, Charles Burkett, Jeffrey Peter “Dr. Jeff” Datto, Moliere “Moe” Dimanche and Frank J. Russo.

Scott Eckhard Jewett qualified as a Libertarian Party of Florida candidate.

Kathy Anderson, Richard Paul Dembinsky, Mohammad Wajid Khan and Erik Morris qualified as write-in candidates.