FIFA Men’s World Cup: Here’s look at the six games in Seattle

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

If it’s possible to strip away all the other layers surrounding the FIFA Men’s World Cup from a local perspective, it comes down to six games being played in Seattle over the course of three weeks where different parts of the world will have their focus on what is happening on the grass of Lumen Field.

Some of the games might be snoozers. Some lack the pizazz or star names of other venues. But some might become part of the theater that defines this World Cup.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the six matches to be played in Seattle:

Monday, June 15: Belgium vs. Egypt

Kickoff: Noon

Why should you care? Because it’s the first one.

The lowdown: The World Cup comes to Seattle for the first time when Belgium, the favorite in Group G, face arguably the greatest player to come from the continent of Africa in Egyptian star Mohamed Salah. While it might not be the most enticing matchup across the scope of the tournament, it’s a pretty good one and the result might go a long way in determining who wins Group G and who gets a possible path to the quarterfinals through Seattle. And it’s a battle between Western and Eastern Washington — Belgium’s base camp is in Renton; Egypt’s is in Spokane.

What to watch for: The grass at Lumen Field. It has performed well so far in the lead up to the tournament, but now it gets put on a global stage and can’t falter.

Match-watch rating: 4 out of 5 soccer balls. You can’t see them all if you don’t see the first. And this one could be entertaining.

Prediction: Belgium wins 3-1 behind two goals from young star Jeremy Doku. The grass does fine. Waffles are handed out in Pioneer Square in celebration afterward.

Friday, June 19: United States vs. Australia

Kickoff: Noon

Why should you care? Because what’s a better tag line than Captain America and his band of Avengers taking on the Socceroos?

The lowdown: As one of the host countries, the U.S. could have chosen a routing through the group stage that showcased any number of cities or regions of the country. The fact they opted to stay on the West Coast and play a group stage match in Seattle feels like a significant recognition of the importance of this market in the grand scheme of American and global soccer. While Australia isn’t the strongest side, it’s a perfect country to face in a match like this because it should help create a lively atmosphere inside of the stadium and some pints to enjoy afterward. And it’s an important match, too. The U.S. needs a result if it wants to win the group.

What to watch for: At some point in the pregame, Men At Work’s “Down Under,” should (hopefully) play through the stadium speakers. The Aussies will start singing. By the end, everyone will be singing. Also, does U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino have a full sense of place and situation and makes sure Cristian Roldan sees the field at some point in the match? He should.

Match-watch rating: 4 out of 5 soccer balls. It’s the “home” team playing in Seattle, and the chance to party with some Socceroos fans before, during and after.

Prediction: U.S. wins 3-2. Christian Pulisic has a goal and an assist. Roldan plays the final 20 minutes. Thousands pose for photos with Aussie fans carrying inflatable kangaroos.

Wednesday, June 24: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar

Kickoff: Noon

Why should you care? Uh … because it’s a World Cup match being played in Seattle and how often does that happen?

The lowdown: Clearly everyone involved expected to see Italy in this spot. The Italians playing in Seattle would have brought and elevated gravitas to the tournament and specifically this match. That’s not to take away from recognizing and appreciating what Bosnia and Herzegovina did in qualifying for the World Cup for just the second time in its history, but, yes, everyone from the causal observer to the die-hard soccer fan would have preferred to see the Italians in this spot. Instead, the Italians are home sipping on a spritz. Bosnia clearly showed its quality in getting through the European playoffs and qualifying for the tournament. and Qatar won the last Asian Cup in 2023. But this match feels at best a battle to see who finishes third in the group.

What to watch for: Are there empty seats? This match has the least amount of buzz and general fan interest of any being played at Lumen Field. If you wanted to hit up a match and wait to see if tickets prices crater last minute, this might be the one.

Match-watch rating: 2 out of 5 soccer balls. This was supposed to be Italy.

Prediction: The match finishes in a 1-1 draw. The teams tie for third in the group. Neither advance. Yes, there are some empty seats, but they’re scattered.

Friday, June 26: Iran vs. Egypt

Kickoff: 8 p.m.

Why should you care? Have you watched or read the news at any point in the last seven months?

The lowdown: Short of the U.S. and Iran facing each other — which is possible in the knockout rounds, amazingly — there might not be a more focused-on match in the tournament because of its geopolitical and societal overtones. The match drew instant attention back in December after the draw when it was noted that two countries where homosexuality is a crime would be facing off in a match that’s part of a Pride celebration by the Seattle local organizing committee at the start of Pride weekend. Both countries balked and objected, but those complaints seemed moot after the attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran started a conflict in the Middle East that is ongoing and put Iran’s participation in the tournament in question. There are significant overarching themes to this match that have nothing to do with the soccer on the field.

What to watch for: Everything. Like, literally everything. What happens outside of Lumen Field as part of the Pride celebration? Is there extra security around making their presence known? Are there signs or banners inside the stadium? What is the crowd reception like? Can the soccer — which might actually be pretty good — overshadow everything else?

Match-watch rating: 5 out of 5 soccer balls. The reasons have all been laid out and the storylines are substantial. And it might decide who automatically qualifies for the knockout stage.

Prediction: This match very likely will decide who finishes second in the group and qualifies automatically for the knockout stage. It’s Egypt that comes away with a tense 2-1 victory thanks to some Salah magic.

Wednesday, July 1: Round of 32

Who: Group G winner vs. 3rd place from either Group A, E, H, I or J

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

Why should you care? Because the knockout rounds of the World Cup are the equivalent of riding a roller coaster with loops and inversions while wearing only the seat belt from your car. It can be torturous and dangerous for the blood pressure but incredibly exhilarating at the same time.

The lowdown: The expectation is this probably will be Belgium against someone as with the expanded World Cup there will be eight third-place teams advancing to the knockout stage. It’s essentially throwing a dart to try and figure out what third-place team could be the opponent, but some intriguing options that might make for a very entertaining match: Ecuador, Uruguay, Senegal, Austria, Algeria and Norway(!). Who wouldn’t like to see the Nordic God of soccer Erling Haaland in Seattle? I’m sure he could make a swing through Ballard while he’s here.

What to watch for: The final days of the group stage will be fascinating to watch to see how the third-place teams all slot out. If a powerhouse — or expected powerhouse — slips up early in the group stage and ends up in a third-place spot it could cause all sorts of tournament chaos.

Match-watch rating: 3.5 out of 5 soccer balls. If there’s chaos in the group stage this could be an unexpected clash of powers. As it stands, it’s probably Belgium against a team it should handle.

Prediction: As much as Belgium-Norway would be incredible theater, here’s guessing it’s probably Belgium against Saudi Arabia, Algeria or Ecuador. And the Belgians should be moving on.

Monday, July 6: Round of 16

Who: Game 81 winner vs. Game 82 winner

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

Why does it matter? If the soccer gods are kindly folk to the people of the Pacific Northwest, a round of 16 matchup between the U.S. and Belgium is sitting right there as a real possibility.

The lowdown: This one could be special. Remember the 2014 World Cup? Remember U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard standing on his head and setting a tournament record with 16 saves against Belgium? Remember Chris Wondolowski missing a sitter in the dying moments of the 90 minutes that would have given the U.S. an upset win and a spot in the quarterfinals? So yes, there is some history behind this potential matchup. But it’s just that — potential. There are a lot of cards that need to fall in place for this clash to take place, primarily the U.S. winning its group, but doing so means a route to the quarterfinals that means not leaving the West Coast. It’s a very winnable group, but this isn’t an American squad that’s been in the best form over the past year. Belgium could play the round of 32 and round of 16 without leaving its base camp in Renton. There’s a lot of enticement for both countries.

What to watch for: How is the field holding up? This is the last of the six matches on the grass within the span of a few weeks.

Match-watch rating: 5 out of 5 soccer balls. The expanded tournament diluted the group stage, but it could lead to some delicious round-of-16 matches.

Prediction: Getting a Belgium-U. S. matchup feels a little too good of a storyline to actually come true. Here’s guessing that one of the two gets there. Which one doesn’t? Well, that’s part of the uncertainty of the World Cup.