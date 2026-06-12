Finding traces of Murakami pirates in Seto Inland Sea

By Sakae Sasaki Japan News

ONOMICHI, Japan – The Geiyo Islands, a group of nearly 200 islands administered by Hiroshima and Ehime prefectures, were formerly the stronghold of the Murakami pirates, who controlled the waters here from the 14th to the 16th century.

They made their living in part by piloting ships, fishing and trading salt and stone. The islands were designated as a Japan Heritage Site 10 years ago for this history.

The pirates also plundered to survive, making them a thorn in the side of feudal lords. But that is not the whole story for the Murakami pirates.

They controlled shipping routes in the Seto Inland Sea and also helped maintain maritime order. They guarded the ships of the shogunate and ships that ferried Japanese delegations to China.

Taking advantage of the geography of the region, where the islands form many straits, they collected tolls and secured a stable income, according to local historian Yutaka Imai, 77. He has studied the Murakami pirates, based on Innoshima Island in Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture.

“They had a well-organized military and were a powerful maritime clan to whom even the authorities gave due respect,” Imai said.

Although there are no remaining buildings related to the pirates, the story of their heyday can be glimpsed in post holes where ships once moored, and in the remnants of stone walls.

The region is now a hub for shipbuilding, supporting the local economy. Innoshima Suigun Castle, a museum that opened in Onomichi in 1983, shows armor and ancient documents related to the pirates and serves as a tourist hub.

Mt. Shirataki, once used as a fortress by the leaders of the Murakami clan, now provides a panoramic view of the nearby islands. A hall for the worship of Kannon, built on the mountain by the pirates, served as a source of solace for local residents for a long time. A line of about 650 stone Buddha statues, said to have been created in the 19th century, provides a spectacular view.

Imai, who also serves as a guide, talked about the charms of exploring the traces left behind by pirates.

“The climate, geographical conditions and natural environment of the Seto Inland Sea gave rise to the Murakami pirates and have a continuous connection to today’s shipbuilding industry. You should experience this historical fact,” Imai said.