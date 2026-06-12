Nick Reiner trustee agrees to release trust fund money, report says

Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

The 32-year-old son of slain filmmakers Rob and Michelle Reiner appears close to receiving inheritance money from his parents’ estate as he prepares his criminal defense.

Nick Reiner was to have received cash from a trust fund when he turned 30 in 2023, according to TMZ.

He’s charged with killing his parents in their southern California home in December. Reiner, who has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues, pleaded not guilty to the killings and is awaiting trial.

Trustee Jodi Montgomery intends to file court documents next week asking a judge to release that money to the defendant, TMZ sources say.

Reiner claims that he needs the money to finance his legal defense. He’s currently being represented by a public defender.

Reiner contends that his siblings agreed to allow him access to those funds so he can hire a private criminal defense attorney, but claims the trust has refused to release the money he’s owed.

Lawyer Alan Jackson withdrew from the case in January citing “circumstances beyond Nick’s control.”

He’s reportedly hoping to represent Reiner again if the defendant gets his affairs in order.

“Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder. Print that!” Jackson told reporters after excusing himself from the case.

Reiner reportedly filed court documents seeking accounting and damages from the trustee on Monday.

His parents were found dead with multiple stab wounds in their Brentwood house on Dec. 14. Reiner was said to have been acting strangely at a party he attended with the victims prior to their murders.

Reiner was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested a short time later. TMZ reported that a trail of blood was discovered inside the Santa Monica hotel room he checked into around the time his parents were killed. He was taken into custody roughly 20 miles from that location.