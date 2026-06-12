Rex Huppke: Trump loves the inflation! Take his word for it

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By Rex Huppke USA Today

I have great news for Americans worried that inflation just jumped above 4%, the highest hike in three years. It turns out rising consumer prices are fantastic!

President Donald Trump, when asked Wednesday about the inflation surge, told reporters: “I love the inflation.”

Cool! Painfully high gas prices have, according to the Wall Street Journal, “erased more than a year of Americans’ wage gains,” and everything costs more, but our president and his fellow Republican leaders, who spent all of Joe Biden’s presidency saying inflation is bad, now seem to think it’s totally rad.

Next time you can’t pay your grocery bill, just tell the clerk to put it on the Republicans’ tab. I’m sure they’ll have your back.

When Biden – overseer of the inflation Republicans didn’t like – left office, the inflation rate was 2.9%. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual inflation rate in May was 4.2%. One can argue that 4.2% is larger than 2.9%, but that would require the use of math, which is woke.

What’s more instructive is to recall the things Republicans said about inflation while Biden was president. (SPOILER ALERT: They did not “love the inflation.”)

At the 2024 Republican National Convention, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said with great compassion: “Families are suffering from inflation and wages that don’t keep up with prices.”

Also at the RNC, Glenn Youngkin, then Virginia governor, bemoaned how “retirees from Roanoke, Virginia, to Reno, Nevada, whose fixed income has been crushed by the silent thief of inflation unleashed by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Tonight, America, the land of opportunity, just doesn’t feel like that anymore.”

The convention was held in July 2024. The previous month’s consumer price index increased 3%. By the end of that July, the increase had dropped to 2.9%. Those numbers are both lower than the current CPI of 4.2%. But you don’t hear Republicans talking about the “thief of inflation” unleashed by President Trump or saying America “just doesn’t feel like” the land of opportunity anymore.

In fact, on June 5, Kevin Hassett, Trump’s National Economic Council director, said: “Right now, Wall Street just doesn’t understand that the Trump economy is really creating an economic Golden Age.”

To recap, inflation is at 4.2%, the highest increase in three years, and the president thinks it’s great and one of his top economic advisers thinks we’re in “an economic Golden Age.”

But less than two years ago, when Biden was still president and inflation was at 3%, Trump said during his July 18 acceptance speech at the RNC: “Inflation has been a killer for our country. No matter what you’re making, it doesn’t matter because inflation is eating you alive.”

Now, admittedly, inflation was considerably higher earlier in the Biden administration as the country was recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. But it was fully under control and dropping when Republicans said all these things and appeared to care so deeply about consumer prices.

On July 28, 2024, Trump posted on Truth Social: “With your vote in this election, inflation will stop.”

Now inflation is up, and Trump says he loves it!

On June 6, 2025, Trump wrote: “gasoline is CHEAP, inflation is DEAD Our Country is BOOMING!”

Now the national average price of gas, according to AAA, is $4.15.

On Dec. 11, the president posted: “When will I get credit for having created, with No Inflation, perhaps the Greatest Economy in the History of our Country?”

The consumer price index had risen 2.7% from 12 months earlier, the month Trump posted that claim, and Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi said at the time: “The bottom line is, I think inflation is still uncomfortably high. Inflation for staples, necessities, remains elevated.”

LOVE IT!

Trump said during his re-election campaign that he would pay off the national debt: “We’re going to get it done fast, too.”

On April 30, the Journal noted: “The U.S. national debt now exceeds 100% of gross domestic product, crossing a once-unthinkable threshold.”

Oops.

Republicans don’t care about inflation, and they don’t care about you

Look, I could do this all day and make a fortune selling distilled Republican disingenuousness to overactive hypocrites.

Trump will say inflation is the root of all evil when someone else is president, and he’ll say he loves it when he’s president. Republicans who have embraced the president’s staggering penchant for remorseless lying will parrot the same nonsense.

What that means to you is simple. Things were getting better under President Biden. They have now, by the GOP’s own metrics, gotten worse under Trump, and I haven’t even delved into his consumer-cost-raising tariffs or the cost of the wildly unnecessary Iran war the president led us into like a naked mole rat into a quicksand pit.

Repeat after me: Republicans don’t care if your life is worse. They will lie and tell you it’s better. Trump will say he loves inflation. Reality is whatever he wants it to be.

You, in the end, don’t mean a thing.

Follow USA Today columnist Rex Huppke on Bluesky at @rexhuppke.bsky.social and on Facebook at facebook.com/RexIsAJerk.