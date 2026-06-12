Rizzlers, Lightning and Cobras: Reflections on the last day of Spokane youth soccer

Soccer, organized by the Spokane Youth Sports Association, recently drew hundreds of competitors and their families to Andrew Rypien Field in north Spokane. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

As seven boys between 8 years-old and 10 ran across a makeshift soccer field, parents crowded the sidelines, shouting words of encouragement at their young soccer stars.

“Defense, Rizzlers,” one fan yelled.

May 30 marked the end of spring youth soccer for the Spokane Youth Sports Association. Hundreds gathered at Andrew Rypien Field, some as early as 8 a.m., to watch their kids tackle the last chance to bring home victory.

It’s been a mixed bag for soccer fans in Spokane this year. Last month, owners of professional men’s soccer club Spokane Velocity, and former women’s professional soccer club, Spokane Zephyr, announced the end of the women’s team. But good news came when the City of Spokane announced Egypt’s World Cup squad would train in the Lilac City at Gonzaga University’s campus .

Soccer, organized by the Spokane Youth Sports Association draws hundreds of competitors and their families to Andrew Rypien Field in north Spokane Saturday, May 30, 2026. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

There’s no lack of soccer interest among the youth.

With over 4,000 kids participating in Spokane Youth Sports Association soccer, players aged 4 to 14 hustled across a dozen fields at Rypien last month, with more teams playing at fields throughout the city.

Because the league relies on volunteers to coach, the lifeblood of Spokane’s youth soccer scene lies in those willing to step up to the challenge.

When Rizzlers bench boss Matthew Hunter realized his girlfriend Taylor Dobson’s sons needed a coach, the two decided to try their hand.

“It was either we coach or the team was disbanded,” Hunter said. “We didn’t wanna see the team be disbanded.”

The team of 8- to 10-year-olds, who voted to call themselves the Rizzlers, had a full roster of 14 boys, the max amount allowed on a SYSA team. The team faced the Pythons and snagged a victory.

Members of the Crimson Legends U10 soccer team pose for photos after their game at Andrew Rypien Field in north Spokane Saturday, May 30, 2026. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

“The wins are especially good, because you’re like ‘Oh my gosh, things are clicking,’ ” Hunter said.

Hunter and Dobson, who’ve been working with the team since the fall, said they hoped the boys learned how to become good team players. Throughout the season, Hunter learned to balance the team’s capability and potential, but the score is usually the least of their worries.

Games are typically refereed by Rogers High School soccer players.

Jessica Wellman spent Saturday morning watching soccer and cheering on her daughter, a sixth-grader at Northwood Middle School – something she has done many times since her children first started playing SYSA in 2016. The league has helped her children experience team sports in a positive way, she said.

“They learn commitment, and they have to work hard and learn how to be a part of something that isn’t just about them,” Wellman said. “I think every kid should be involved with that kind of thing. This is a really great way to do it.”

For some families, SYSA offers an outlet area schools fail to provide. Wellman and fellow mom Deb Bowers said they were both grateful for SYSA since Spokane County middle schools don’t have soccer teams.

Soccer, organized by the Spokane Youth Sports Association draws hundreds of competitors and their families to Andrew Rypien Field in north Spokane Saturday, May 30, 2026. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Bowers said the gap between elementary and high school soccer teams ends up preventing players from being competitive or joining the school sport.

Club teams have high costs and time commitments, Bower said.

Joining a SYSA team costs between $110 and $130, and players are provided a jersey and a pair of soccer socks, according to the SYSA website. Each team plays six games in the fall and six games in the spring.

For families with young children, the league affords kids the chance to get on the field and learn the game for the first time. Called the Purple Lighting, one team of 5- and 6-year-old girls – dressed in varying styles of pigtails and the occasional costume sunglasses – kicked the ball around in a four-on-four game.

“GOALS,” Amelia LaBella said with a giggle, when asked what her favorite part about playing soccer is.

Amelia, 6, joined the team for the first time this season, said her mother, Elizabeth LaBella. Elizabeth LaBella, who played soccer growing up, said she and her husband, Mike, are already planning on putting Amelia in again next year after having a positive experience with friends on the team.

“She learns from playing organized sports, at a young age, teamwork, winning, loosing,” Mike LaBella said.

Purple Lightning head coach Shannon Harper said successfully coaching young players required a lot of high-fives – part of her strategy, along with having fun, sportsmanship and a generous amount of encouragement.

“In the beginning, none of them knew where to go on the field,” Harper said. “By the end of the season, they knew exactly where to go, how to pass the ball to each other and giving high-fives.”