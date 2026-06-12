Ryan Beckett: State guarantees of transparency in housing market helps sellers and buyers

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By Ryan Beckett

When you enter the housing market, you likely assume that the process is transparent: homes for sale are visible to everyone, you can compare properties based on a complete set of data, and you can trust that price discovery is happening in the open. For decades, the centralized marketplace has been the bedrock of American real estate, ensuring that value is determined by the collective wisdom of the crowd rather than backroom deals. However, those assumptions are becoming increasingly fragile.

In recent years, a quiet but significant shift has taken place. A growing number of homes are being marketed through private listings, exclusive networks where properties are shared only among a select group of brokers and their clients. To the average person, this looks like a private club where the most desirable homes are traded before the general public even knows they are for sale. When a significant portion of a market’s inventory is held within these private silos, it doesn’t just limit buyer choice; it erodes the very definition of a fair and open market.

That is why Washington Realtors supported the successful passage of Senate Bill 6091, which is now the law of the land. This common-sense law requires that if a residential property is marketed to a private group, it must also be marketed to the public. This isn’t about prohibiting private networking or stifling business; it is about ensuring that the public market – the one that provides the most accurate and inclusive data for everyone – remains the primary marketplace for Washington families.

The economic cost of hiding listings from the public is staggering. Recent research indicates that without public competition, homes miss their true market value by a margin nearly four times higher than those on the open market. Specifically, off-market sales miss the mark by about 7.1% on average, compared to just 1.8% when listed publicly. On a $700,000 home, that is a $50,000 loss to the home seller. For the average family, that lost equity could represent a child’s college tuition or a significant portion of a retirement fund.

Washington’s legislative history is defined by a consistent commitment to leading the nation on consumer protections. We believe that a healthy market requires clear rules and absolute transparency. We led the nation in requiring mandatory buyer agency agreements, which ensure that when you hire an agent, you have a written contract that explains exactly what they will do for you and how they are paid. We moved quickly to outlaw predatory 40-year listing contracts –unfair deals that offered homeowners small cash payments in exchange for decadeslong liens on their property equity. We also overhauled state laws to ensure the legal documents you sign are written in plain, accessible language rather than dense legalese.

SB 6091 is the next evolution of that consumer-first mission. It provides vital protections for sellers who deserve the highest possible price for their biggest investment, and for buyers who deserve to see every home available in their price range. By moving these requirements from a trade association rulebook into state law, we have ensured that the competitive bidding process remains fair, predictable, and open to all Washingtonians.

Whether you are a first-time buyer or a senior downsizing, you deserve a complete picture of the market. Decisions of this magnitude should never be made in the dark. Transparency is the best defense against market manipulation, and SB 6091 now gives our state that guarantee.

Ryan Beckett, of Yakima, is the 2026 president of Washington Realtors.