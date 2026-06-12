Sam Bankman-Fried loses bid to overturn crypto fraud conviction

By Luc Cohen Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried on Friday lost his bid to overturn his fraud conviction and 25-year prison sentence over the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange he founded.

In a unanimous decision, a three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of ​Appeals said prosecutors’ evidence against Bankman-Fried “was, conservatively stated, robust.”

“While he was publicly reassuring customers, investors and regulators that FTX customer funds were safe, he was simultaneously using FTX as his own personal ⁠piggy bank, spending customer funds on real estate, political contributions, and investments,” Circuit Judge Barrington Parker wrote on behalf of ‌the panel.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers did not immediately respond to a request ​for comment. They may next ask all the active judges on the 2nd Circuit to hear the case, or ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the case.

Bankman-Fried is also seeking a pardon from President Donald Trump, according to the Justice Department’s Office ⁠of the Pardon Attorney. Neither the White House nor the Justice ‌Department immediately responded to requests for ‌comment.

Bankman-Fried, who had been one of the cryptocurrency sector’s most influential figures and a multibillionaire before FTX’s spectacular collapse in 2022, ⁠was found guilty on seven felony charges by a federal jury in Manhattan in 2023.

Prosecutors with the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s office said he stole $8 billion from FTX customers to ‌plug losses at his crypto-focused hedge fund, ‌Alameda Research, in what they termed a “fraud of epic proportions.”

Bankman-Fried had pleaded not guilty to the two counts of fraud and five counts of conspiracy that he faced. At his ⁠trial, he admitted to making mistakes running FTX, but testified that he ​never stole funds.

In appealing the ⁠conviction, Bankman-Fried’s ​defense lawyers argued that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who oversaw the trial, improperly prevented Bankman-Fried from introducing evidence to back up his belief that FTX had enough funds to cover customer withdrawals.

The appeals court disagreed, pointing to legal precedent ⁠holding that fraud occurs the moment a defendant tricks someone into handing over money or property, even if the defendant intends to eventually make the victim whole.

“FTX customers were defrauded as soon as ⁠Bankman-Fried transferred their money to Alameda regardless of how strongly he believed he might later return the money,” Parker wrote.

Before FTX collapsed, Bankman-Fried was a rising star in the rough-and-tumble crypto industry who burnished his reputation ⁠with lavish philanthropic and political donations.

At ‌his March 2024 sentencing hearing, Kaplan said Bankman-Fried knew his ​actions were wrong ‌but “made a very bad bet about the likelihood of getting caught.”

Three of Bankman-Fried’s former ​deputies pleaded guilty over their involvement in the case and testified against their onetime boss at his trial.

Bankman-Fried is being held at a low-security federal prison near Santa Barbara, California. He is eligible for release in 2044.