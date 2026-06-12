Was a deadly wildfire ‘revenge against society’? Jury to decide.

By Swasti Singhai USA TODAY

The political leanings of a man accused of arson have become a key issue in a high-stakes case over the cause of the most destructive fire in Los Angeles’ history.

According to prosecutors’ opening statements Wednesday, the wildfire that ravaged Los Angeles’ affluent Pacific Palisades neighborhood was part of a vengeful plot from a man who resented the wealthy.

But Jonathan Rinderknecht’s defense says that theory is a “ridiculous” attempt to connect his political beliefs to the case.

Prosecutors argued that Rinderknecht started the fire because he wanted “revenge against society because he blamed society for all his troubles.”

A month before the trial, prosecutors claimed the former Palisades resident was “fixated” with Luigi Mangione, the man charged in the killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. According to court documents, the defendant said the fire could be an act of “desperation” comparable to Thompson’s murder.

One of Rinderknecht’s lawyers, Steve Haney, has said Rinderknecht has become a scapegoat for the Los Angeles Fire Department’s failure to fully extinguish the Lachman Fire (which reignited into the Palisades Fire). He accused prosecutors of “character assassination by advancing inaccurate, misleading, and even false claims.”

Investigators said in court documents that Rinderknecht, who worked as an Uber driver, dropped off passengers in the hours preceding the Lachman Fire and walked up a trail to the hilltop where it began. What actually sparked the fire is one of the case’s central disputes.

Rinderknecht has been charged with three arson-related counts accusing him of starting the Lachman Fire on Jan. 1, 2025. Although the original fire was put out, it continued to smolder unnoticed until it reignited into the Palisades Fire a week later.

Prosecutors must prove Rinderknecht acted “maliciously,” which requires that he either intentionally damaged property or disregarded the likelihood of the damage that could result from his actions. Prosecutors do not need to prove that a specific motive or planning existed.

In the memorandum, prosecutors said Rinderknecht used the search terms “free Luigi Mangione,” “lets take down all the billionaires” and “reddit lets kill all the billionaires” – allegations Haney has strongly criticized.

“I think it is categorically ridiculous that the government wants to politicize my client’s left-leaning ideologies into motive and, worse, use them as evidence,” Haney said. “This is the United States. We should be able to believe, think and say something contrary to another’s beliefs without the threat of our thoughts being criminalized, but this is the nation we have become.”

Meanwhile, some residents have sued local governments over their response to the fire.

In October, attorneys filed suit on behalf of residents against the city of Los Angeles, the state of California and multiple public utility companies, arguing they bear responsibility for the Palisades Fire.

Specifically, the lawsuit said that the draining of a local reservoir resulted in fire hydrants running dry and that a lack of land inspection after the Lachman Fires left embers smoldering.

The outcome of the arson case could affect other civil cases against local authorities, according to reporting from Reuters and the Los Angeles Times. It could leave residents and their insurers largely on their own for damage from the fire.

Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty in October. He could face up to 45 years if convicted.