Dear Annie: Mother-in-law’s criticism could do more harm than good

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My son recently got married. My new daughter-in-law used to dress so cute. She always had makeup on and her hair done. But nowadays, she dresses like a slob. There are days I swear she doesn’t brush her hair. She’s told me herself that her mom has said to her, “What’s wrong with you? Since you got married, you’ve let yourself go,” and I think the same thing. I want to say something to her, but I don’t want to hurt her feelings. What should I do? – Troubled MIL

Dear Troubled: Don’t say anything about her looks. Changes to appearance can sometimes point to stress, exhaustion or depression. Maybe her priorities have simply shifted after marriage. Either way, criticism, especially from her mother-in-law, is far more likely to strain your relationship than to strengthen it.

Instead of focusing on the outside, take note of the inside. How does she seem emotionally? Be warm, curious and supportive. If something deeper is going on, she’s far more likely to open up to someone who makes her feel accepted rather than evaluated.

Dear Annie: My 14-year-old sister leaves her papers and schoolwork everywhere – in the kitchen, the living room, even the hallway. Every time I ask her to please move it into her room, which is an utter disgrace, too, she replies that she will do it later. And yet, days later, it’s still in the same place. This results in me moving up to her room for her, only for it to end back where it was.

She’s so messy and leaves her things downstairs as she can’t be bothered to tidy her own room enough to store her work there. What’s worse is I’m a very clean and tidy person, so I tend to avoid her room if I can help it. But when her mess scatters the whole house, my OCD gets very triggered and I end up in this pattern. Please help! How can I stop her from doing this? – My OCD Nightmare

Dear OCD Nightmare: Just because your sister is messy doesn’t mean you have to be her maid. Every time you gather up her papers and carry them to her room – even if it’s partly to make yourself feel better – you’re teaching her that someone else will eventually handle the problem.

Stop rescuing her from her own clutter. Instead, calmly set a boundary: Anything she leaves in shared spaces gets stacked in one designated spot – no chasing after her, no cleaning up behind her. Let her deal with the consequences of her own disorganization.

And a word of caution to you: Be careful about casually labeling yourself “OCD.” Lots of tidy people feel stressed by mess. The actual disorder is much more serious than simply liking a clean house.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.