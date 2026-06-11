Dwight from ‘The Office’ says fame didn’t bring him happiness. Something else did.

Actor, writer and podcaster Rainn Wilson spent Tuesday in Washington speaking to lawmakers, academics and anyone else who would listen about the need for a spiritual renewal in America. (Lauren Herrmann/)

By Maggie Penman Washington Post

When actor Rainn Wilson talks about spirituality, he knows he turns a lot of people off.

“I think the word spirituality can bug people,” Wilson told the Washington Post in an interview Tuesday. “For some, it means organized religion, and for some, it means kind of a namby-pamby, new-agey kind of thing. And some people don’t like either.”

If you’re one of those people, Wilson wants you to know that he’s not trying to convert you. But he thinks Americans are lacking a connection to something bigger than ourselves.

“Just substitute the word spirituality, with, you know, universal values,” he said.

Wilson, who is best known as Dwight Schrute from “The Office,” was on Capitol Hill last week talking to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle about what he considers an existential crisis in this country: our battle against meaninglessness.

He uses his own story as an example: When Wilson got his dream role playing an employee of the fictitious Dunder Mifflin Paper Co., he thought it would bring him fulfillment.

“Some of my most unhappy times I’ve known were when I was at the absolute height of my success,” Wilson said. “It didn’t make any sense to me, you know? It was like, wow, this is what I’ve worked for my entire life. Now I’ve done it. I’m in an Emmy-winning TV show playing a memorable character and making a ton of money. Like, this the answer. But that’s not how we’re wired.”

On Tuesday, Wilson taped an episode of his podcast “Soul Boom” live and was joined by former U.S. surgeon general Vivek H. Murthy, Harvard academic Arthur C. Brooks and others.

Wilson may seem an unlikely guide into the world of spirituality, especially if you haven’t followed this chapter of his career. Wilson was raised religious, but mostly abandoned his faith when he moved to New York to become an actor. And yet, when he was struggling with his mental health in his 20s, he turned to spirituality for answers.

“This was during the ‘90s,” Wilson said. “There weren’t TikTok influencers and meditation apps and spirituality podcasts.”

He said he couldn’t afford therapy. So he read about Buddhism, and found ancient wisdom that helped him.

“Being in the moment, breathing, accepting what is, understanding the limitations of the material world,” Wilson said. “There can be tools that one can harness for one’s mental health from the world’s great faith traditions that can be incredibly helpful.”

Ultimately, his searching led him back to the Baha’i faith with which he was raised. But his broader takeaway was that fame and fortune will never bring the fulfillment that a sense of meaning can.

Brooks, who has researched happiness for decades and is a friend of the actor’s, said Wilson’s story immediately resonated when they met a few years ago.

“He was one of the most famous comedic actors over a five- or six-year period. People were shouting ‘I love you’ from moving cars. I’ve seen people with Dwight Schrute tattoos, because he’s culturally iconic,” Brooks said. “And yet he was thinking, ‘How come I can’t win an Emmy? How come I’m not getting good movie roles?’ ”

Brooks, who wrote a new book called “The Meaning of Your Life: Finding Purpose in an Age of Emptiness,” said our country is experiencing a version of what Wilson did. We have more technology and convenience than ever, and we’re more miserable.

“Culture and tech broke our brains,” Brooks said.

The result? A mental health crisis, he said, and a crisis of “meaninglessness.”

Murthy is making his own version of this argument. When he was surgeon general, he declared loneliness a grave public health threat in the United States, but he told the Post the problem goes even deeper.

“I saw this a lot as a doctor taking care of patients,” Murthy said. “Sometimes someone had all the right lab results and their imaging studies were perfectly normal, their physical exam was perfectly normal. But they just had lost their zest for life. They had lost their will to live.”

As gross domestic product has gone up, Murthy said, happiness has gone down. The solution, he believes, is figuring out what gives us a sense of meaning.

“We know that love sustains our spirit,” he said. “We know that service sustains our spirit.”

Many of us feel that our collective problems are too big for us to make a difference. He said many Americans are despondent about the future, and we fail to see that almost everyone wants more goodness in the world. Even people who disagree with us profoundly.

“My kids are 8 and 9, and when we’re on the playground and a child falls off the monkey bars, all the other parents run to help. Even though it’s not their kid, because we know that kid – that’s our kid, too. That kid matters,” Murthy said. “That is actually who we are.”

What gives Murthy, Wilson and Brooks hope they said is that the younger generations of Americans are “spiritually hungry.” Whether they’re searching for meaning in religion, or community or service – they’re looking for it. And that’s the first step.

“The prerequisite to getting something is desiring that thing. You’re more likely to fall in love if you want to fall in love. You are more likely to find a job if you want a job,” Brooks said. “People talk about ‘manifestation,’ but all it is, is behavior.”