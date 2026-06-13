Max Belyeu homers twice, Spokane Indians trounce Eugene 11-2 | NWL baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – May Belyeu hit two of the visitors’ five home runs and the Spokane Indians trounced the first-place Eugene Emeralds 11-2 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Saturday.

The Indians (26-36) have 13 home runs in the first five games of the series. Each of the previous four games were decided by one run, and the lead was taken in eighth or later in three of four games.

For the second game in a row, the Indians lead-off hitter in the first inning went deep, as Belyeu jumped on the first pitch of the game from Eugene starter Hunter Dryden, a Deer Park HS grad, and sent it over the wall in right center for his ninth home run of the season – tops on the team.

Eugene (41-21) answered in the bottom half off Indians starter Jordy Vargas. Trevor Cohen singled and stole second, Jhonny Level walked, then both runners scored on a double by Gavin Kilen.

Indians infielder Kelvin Hidalgo tied it in the second with a solo homer, his sixth of the campaign.

The Indians added three in third. Belyeu walked, stole second and scored on a one-out double by Ethan Hedges, who then scored on a two-run homer by Alan Espinal – his fourth of the season.

Hedges hit a another RBI double in the fourth, making it 6-2. The visitors then blew it open in the eighth on a three-run homer by Juan Castillo, his second long ball of the season, and Belyeu added his second of the game, a two-run shot, to put the Indians up 11-2.

Six-foot-five right reliever Fisher Jameson threw four shutout innings on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The series concludes Sunday at 1:05 p.m.