Post Falls woman found dead in her home from apparent homicide

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after deputies found a woman dead inside her Post Falls home during a welfare check Friday night.

Deputies were called for a welfare check at about 7:15 p.m. at a residence in the 2900 block of East Hope Avenue after the caller reported not seeing the woman for several days, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies responded and found “suspicious circumstances” outside the home. Family members gave deputies keys to the residence, allowing them to enter and check on the woman. Inside, deputies found the woman, who appeared to be the victim of a homicide, the release stated.

Detectives responded and worked through the night processing evidence. They continue to investigate leads. The identity of the woman was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“Additional details regarding the investigation are being intentionally withheld to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.