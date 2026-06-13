Spokane Velocity still winless on the road with 1-0 loss to AV Alta

From Staff Reports

The fourth-ranked Spokane Velocity remained winless on the road following a 1-0 defeat to AV Alta at Lancaster Municipal Stadium in Antelope Valley on Saturday.

Spokane, which ranks 11th in average possession (48.5%), continued to struggle in that department with a 39% rate for the game.

After a back-and-forth first period which saw Spokane and Antelope Valley trade six shots apiece, the Velocity allowed a late second half goal in the 79th minute from striker Collin Anderson, who subbed in five minutes prior.

Defender Nick Spielman denied a cross from Desdunes to Anderson in the goalie box. Keeper Sean Lewis ran out of goal to also deny the pass. But the ball found Desdunes, who reconnected with Anderson, and inches away from the frame, Anderson tapped the shot into the empty net.

AV Alta, 4-0-1 in its last five, gave Spokane’s offense little room to operate in the Velocity’s final third and allowed only one shot on target in the first period. Still, Spokane managed 11 first-half touches in Alta’s box. AV Alta had nine in Spokane’s.

Velocity permitted consecutive attempts in the 17th and 18th minutes before they responded with a shot it the 26-minute mark.

Spokane and Antelope Valley continued to trade attempts throughout the second half with Velocity left winger Medgy Alexandre getting the first strike in the 54th minute that missed to the right of the goal post.

Velocity outshot Alta 17-9 but managed only two on-target attempts with a final shot from Shavon John-Brown in stoppage time.

In 90+3’, Spokane a final opportunity to equalize with a corner kick. But Nil Vinyals sent the ball too high and far. The match continued a couple minutes past the original added time, but the Velocity were unable to find another shot attempt.

The match ended with Spokane suffering its first defeat to Antelope Valley.

The Velocity finished with nine clearances. AV Alta had 29.

Spokane will face One Knoxville SC next Saturday at 6 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.