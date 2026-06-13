UFC event will go on Sunday ‘no matter what’ despite rain-delayed press conference

By Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal

WASHINGTON – UFC President and CEO Dana White is done talking about the potential logistical nightmares that could spoil Sunday night’s historic fight card on the South Lawn of the White House after getting some first-hand experience on Friday night.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing about the weather now,” White said in response to the event on the iconic steps of the Lincoln Memorial. “We are fighting on Sunday night on the White House lawn no matter what.”

His declaration came at the final news conference for Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event, which was delayed an hour by severe weather in the area.

It also came hours after a federal judge declined to order a stop to the event after a lawsuit claimed it would be the “first private, for-profit sporting event ever held on White House grounds.”

White and his team have spent nearly a year planning not only to build a cage and temporary venue with the proper lighting for broadcast on one of the most secure pieces of land in the world, but also preparing multiple contingencies for anything and everything that could possibly go wrong.

Weather has always been one of the biggest wild cards, and Mother Nature won the opening round on Friday with the nation’s capital under both a severe thunderstorm warning and an extreme heat alert.

It appeared for much of the day the organization would follow through on a planned 8:15 p.m. start time with media even loaded onto buses around 7 p.m. en route to the site.

They were turned around five minutes later and rerouted back to a hotel lobby to await a break in the weather as fans were told via social media to hold off on arriving to the open spectator area between the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool.

UFC officials got the all-clear about an hour later and the event moved forward, beginning just after 9:15.

White has always hated the idea of outdoor events because of the unpredictability of external factors like weather, but agreed to put on Sunday’s card as part of the celebration of the 250th birthday of America as a favor to his close friend President Donald Trump on his 80th birthday, as well as the opportunity to make history.

He has repeatedly discussed contingency plans, but appeared even more resolute about pushing forward after dealing with the delay.

“The show goes on on Sunday no matter what happens,” he declared. “I don’t care if it rains or snows or whatever happens, we have fights.”

White then opened the event to questions for the 14 fighters on the card, who were seated on a dais on the same stairs where Martin Luther King Jr. made his legendary “I Have a Dream” speech.

Heavyweight Josh Hokit wasn’t quite as memorable as he unveiled an awkward new character who shyly mumbled into the microphone as he interrupted his fellow fighters.

At one point, he accused recently divorced lightweight champion Ilia Topuria of having made a mistake by “marrying a stripper from Miami.”

Topuria, who will defend the belt against interim champ Justin Gaethje in the main event, gave a soft shove to his opponent during staredowns.

Otherwise, the news conference was mostly respectful and uneventful except for the cultural significance of taking place in such a beautiful and historic setting, particularly with a rainbow appearing behind the Washington Monument just before the sun went down.

Even Brazilian two-division champion Alex Pereira, who can make history by becoming the first fighter in history to win UFC belts in three weight classes should he defeat Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight belt on Sunday, was impressed.

He has previously downplayed the historical significance of the setting for the bout, but acknowledged the event feels bigger now that fight week has arrived and the event has taken over the city.

“We know now this is more gigantic than ever before,” he said through an interpreter. “We see it’s something special. Once in a lifetime. On Sunday, I just want to put on a show for everyone watching all over the world.”

Rain or shine.

For what it’s worth, Sunday’s forecast includes a strong possibility of precipitation.