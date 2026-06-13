World Cup entry brings rare joy to Haiti

By Widlore Mérancourt Washington Post

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – As Haiti prepared to play New Zealand in a World Cup warmup last week, Roobens Michel and a dozen others at the KID displacement camp here in the capital crowded around the dim screen of a single Motorola cellphone to watch.

Amid the hanging sheets and plastic containers of their otherwise bare room, they cheered Les Grenadiers to a 4-0 romp – and dreamed of what might come when the matches start to count.

For Michel, Haiti’s qualification last year for the World Cup, its first appearance in the tournament in more than half a century, was the first joy he had felt since November 2024. That’s when armed gangs forced him from the working-class neighborhood of Solino, burned his family home and set off the events that led to the death of his nephew.

“When we won,” he said, “we forgot we had problems. We spent the night celebrating, dancing in the streets. It was a beautiful experience.”

On Saturday, Haiti met Scotland in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for its first World Cup match since 1974. During the international tournament, the team will carry the hopes and aspirations of a country struggling through one of its darkest periods.

The Caribbean nation of 12 million has yet to hold elections since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the expiration of the last National Assembly. Heavily armed gangs control 80% to 90 % of the capital and growing swaths of the surrounding countryside, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, looting, raping, kidnapping and killing with impunity and displacing an estimated 1.5 million people, according to the International Organization for Migration. Roughly half the population faces acute or worse levels of food insecurity, according to the World Food Program.

But across the country, the return to soccer’s greatest stage has unleashed a wave of national pride. Whole neighborhoods are decked out with oversize posters and murals depicting the national team in action. Motorists who in other World Cup years fly the flags of the soccer giants Brazil or Argentina now carry the blue and red Drapeau d’Haïti. Several versions of the official jersey have sold out.

“Nothing brings Haiti together quite like soccer,” said Nesmy Manigat, a former education minister here. In a country battered by political instability, gang violence and economic misery, he said the World Cup has become much more than a sporting event.

“It brings hope that we can exist with dignity on the international stage,” he said. “Young people are beginning to regain confidence in themselves, in the flag and in Haiti’s ability to re-emerge on the world stage. It is an awakening that says: Yes, it is possible. That message is especially important for the youth.”

To reach the tournament, Les Grenadiers, named for the fighters who secured independence from France 222 years ago, had to survive an unusual gantlet.

In 1974, only one member of the squad played outside Haiti. This time, only one plays for a Haitian club; the rest live abroad. Given security conditions, neither the team nor its French coach, Sébastien Migné, have ever been here. During World Cup qualifying, they played home matches overseas. A planned visit was canceled.

The team has also struggled to meet supporters in the United States, home to the largest Haitian diaspora. The Trump administration last year imposed a travel ban and suspended routine visa processing for Haitians. Woodensky Pierre, the one player based in Haiti, missed the New Zealand match because his visa was not approved in time.

He subsequently received his travel documents, but days before the tournament began, several members of the national soccer federation were still waiting for theirs.

Visas aren’t the only obstacle. Tickets that cost thousands of dollars are way beyond the reach in a country where the average income amounts to less than $5 per day.

“It’s a disaster that Haitians cannot attend the World Cup,” economist Vincent Maurepas Jeudy said.

In 1974, Jeudy was a 9-year-old boy living in Marigot, a small coffee-growing and fishing town on the Caribbean Sea.

There was no electricity. His father, a lawyer who opposed the Duvalier family dictatorship, owned one of the three battery-operated radios in town. Around 50 young people would gather beneath an almond tree to listen to the matches.

“It was extraordinary how those journalists made us experience football,” he recalled. “We lived it. We knew the players’ names.”

The highlight for Haiti in its first World Cup was a brief 1-0 lead over powerhouse Italy in the first match. Les Grenadiers were eliminated with three first-round losses, and Jeudy joined the many here who switched their allegiance to the Brazilian squad. Host West Germany won the tournament.

Haiti faces a challenging draw this year. The team came in at 83rd in the latest FIFA rankings. First-round opponents Brazil and Morocco ranked sixth and seventh, respectively; Scotland was 41st.

Jeudy holds a U.S. visa and hoped to attend at least one match. He contacted people within the federation looking for reasonably priced tickets, he said, but could not find a solution.

“Everyone is complaining about the cost of tickets,” he said.

For many Haitians, watching the tournament will mean gathering around television screens, some distributed by authorities for the purpose, in a country where electricity remains unreliable.

Junior Deslouis is among roughly 1,600 families living in a displacement camp in the center of Port-au-Prince. Gangs destroyed the two-room concrete house he helped build for his wife and two children in 2024. His 18-year-old son is scheduled to take his final high school exam later this month, but he has struggled to raise the last $230 he owes the school.

Still, he dreams. “I would love to be in the stadium to watch the game,” he said. “If Haiti won the World Cup, it would change the country.”

Others see the tournament as an economic opportunity. Pierre Fransein Lundy, 32, owns a restaurant and beauty salon in the coastal town of Jérémie. City workers have cleaned streets, residents decorated their homes and a rara band has prepared to perform during public celebrations.

Lundy has installed a giant television powered by solar panels to attract customers. The 50-seat venue has been fully booked for each of Haiti’s pretournament matches. Lundy says his revenue is roughly three times higher than usual.

“This World Cup is a windfall,” he said. “We expect to sell our drinks very quickly and may need to buy more. We are already stocking up and purchasing extra cases of beer.”