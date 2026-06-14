Alan Espinal homers, Spokane Indians take series against Eugene with 4-2 win in finale | NWL baseball

EUGENE, Ore. – Alan Espinal homered, the go-ahead run scored on an errant pickoff throw and the Spokane Indians topped the Eugene Emeralds 4-2 in the finale of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park on Sunday.

The Indians hit 14 home runs and took four of six in the series.

Eugene grabbed the early lead in the second inning when Lisbel Diaz and Walker Martin hit back-to-back home runs, their ninth and eighth of the year respectively.

The Indians tied it up in the fourth. With one down, Jack O’Dowd drew a walk and scored on Alan Espinal’s fifth homer of the season – a no-doubt shot to straight left field.

It stayed that way until the seventh. Kelvin Hidalgo singled and went to third on a single by Juan Castillo. Ems reliever Cade Vernon attempted a pickoff at first, but his throw went down the right -field line into foul territory and Hidalgo scored without a throw.

The Emeralds put the tying runner on with one down in the eighth when Dakota Jordan walked against lefty reliever Justin Loer. Jordan moved to third on a groundout, then Indians manager Tom Sutaris went to the bullpen for Hunter Mann.

Mann walked Jakob Christian on four pitches to put runners at the corners, then issued another four straight balls to Zander Darby to load the bases. After a mound visit from pitching coach Blaine Beatty, Mann settled down and coaxed a flyout by Diaz to quash the threat.

The Indians loaded the bases with one down in the ninth against reliever Gereimi Maldonado and scored an insurance run on groundout. The Ems went 1-2-3 in the bottom half against Mann to close it out.

Indians starter Everett Catlett (4-4) was strong over six innings. He gave up the two solo homers, five hits in total with no walks and eighth strikeouts. He threw 82 pitches, 55 for strikes.

The Indians start a 12-game homestand on Tuesday, starting with a six-game set against Vancouver this week. Tri-City visits Spokane June 23-28.