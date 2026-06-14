Alisha Benson, Emilie Cameron and Latisha Hill: Spokane’s moment is here. Let’s see it through

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By Alisha Benson, Emilie Cameron and Latisha Hill

By Alisha Benson, Emilie Cameron and Latisha Hill

Every so often, a community reaches a point when the path ahead becomes clearer than the arguments behind it.

Spokane is there.

The escalating crises of rising behavioral health needs and persistent public safety concerns have reached into every neighborhood, straining families, livelihoods and public resources across Spokane County.

For too long, the conversation has centered around a false tradeoff: safety or health, jails or services, accountability or compassion. We reject that framing. Spokane does not have to choose. Our future depends on a system that acknowledges public safety and community health must be built together, or neither will hold.

Our community is increasingly uniting around a simple truth: When people receive the care they need, public safety improves, and when communities are safe, individuals are better positioned to thrive. Over the last nine months, we convened people who see this from very different vantage points to form the Safe and Healthy Spokane Task Force to develop actionable recommendations with a shared purpose: make this region measurably safer and healthier. Law enforcement and courts were at the table. So were behavioral health providers, healthcare leaders, housing and homelessness responders, business and labor, tribal nations, survivor advocates, faith communities, and people with lived experience in the systems this work seeks to improve.

They came with urgency, frustration, and hard-won knowledge, and they did not easily come into alignment. But they stayed in the room.

They listened across differences. They disagreed, and in some places still do. But disagreement did not become an excuse to stop working. A community is only as safe as it is healthy, and only as healthy as it is safe.

They found common ground and broad consensus on connected parts of a comprehensive and interconnected system tasked with keeping our community safe and healthy. They understood that a successful strategy needs safe, modern justice facilities while it also needs treatment, crisis stabilization, diversion, re-entry, prevention and behavioral health capacity at the scale our challenges demand. Each makes the other work. Separated, both fall short.

In Spokane County, people with untreated mental illness and substance use disorders are cycling repeatedly through the jail, the emergency room and the street, never receiving the care and accountability an integrated system could provide. That is not a compassionate system. It is not a safe one either. When those systems pull in different directions, the same crises keep returning.

The path forward requires something this region has historically struggled to do: work across jurisdictional lines to carry this agreement into the decisions, budgets, and partnerships that will determine whether anything changes. People do not experience these systems one government at a time – they move between courts, hospitals, shelters, the jail, and treatment providers, often without anyone tracking the full picture.

This is why the task force is calling for a coordinating council: a sustained, cross-sector body with authority, resources and public accountability to turn these recommendations into lasting change. The council would bring together elected officials; public safety, behavioral health, healthcare, housing and community partners; and people with lived experience in these systems. Sitting outside any single government entity, it would coordinate implementation across jurisdictions and report publicly on progress to ensure efforts do not stall as they have in the past. Spokane cannot afford another plan that stalls when the conversations get hard.

Spokane is not starting from scratch. Co-responder teams pairing law enforcement with behavioral health clinicians have demonstrated compassionate responses during crisis contacts. The Spokane Regional Stabilization Center and the soon-to-open PATH facility represent real investments in the infrastructure that supports behavioral health needs. What has been missing is a structure to scale them, sustain them and connect them.

The encouraging sign is that some leaders are already in early conversations about moving this forward. Now that commitment needs to be formalized in a structure with authority, accountability, and staying power to carry the work forward.

We need regional elected officials to publicly back the creation of a coordinating council, lend the credibility and resources needed to turn commitment into action, and say clearly to this community: We hear you, and we are going to see this through.

Choosing to keep showing up is the hard part. But opportunities like this one do not come often. Elected leaders now have the opportunity, and the responsibility, to meet it.

The members of this task force are committed to this work. So are we. Spokane is ready. The full report is available at safehealthyspokane.org.

Alisha Benson, of Spokane County, is CEO of Greater Spokane Inc. Emilie Cameron, of Spokane, is president and CEO of Downtown Spokane Partnership. Latisha Hill, of Millwood, is a vice president with the Avista Foundation. Also contributing to the column were Lance Beck, chief strategy officer of Greater Spokane Inc., and Zeke Smith, president of Waters Meet.