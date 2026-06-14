Community gathers at vigil to support family of Spokane mother of two killed one week ago

Rachel Ballinger was “spicy.”

While tears and hugs were prominent throughout the vigil, laughs were shared as family and friends told stories about Ballinger’s “spicy” humor and quick wit.

Around 75 people gathered Sunday evening in front of Ballinger’s house with candles and flowers as they shared stories of her personality. Anecdotes of Ballinger as a doting mother and active community member were a common theme among the stories told.

The Spokane mother of two was shot and killed in front of her young sons June 7 . The suspect, husband Josiah Ballinger, was arraigned in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, The Spokesman-Review previously reported.

In the middle of Rachel Ballinger’s front yard sits a small tree her children gifted her for her birthday last month. People placed flowers under the tree as her family sat around sharing hugs.

Before mementos of Ballinger’s life were shared, City Life Church elder Steve Payne opened with a prayer.

“Rachel was a wonderful, wonderful person and loved by so many as evidenced by the people that are here,” he said.

He encouraged the crowd to share memories despite the grief, and his confidence led people who knew Rachel in different facets to speak.

Through laughs and tears, Emelie Braxton spoke about Ballinger’s love for conspiracy theories. She knew her for 16 years, and the pair would laugh as they argued over whether the Earth was flat or round, she said.

“Rachel was such a lovely, humorous person,” she said. “I’m sure she’s looking down at all of us and her heart’s bursting.”

In place of flowers, guests were asked to make donations to a GoFundMe set up to support Ballinger’s sons. The community is still encouraged to support the boys.