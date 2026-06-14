Expansive LEGO model of downtown Spokane on display at City Hall

Shane Deegan makes tweaks to his Lego model of downtown Spokane, which is on display at Spokane City Hall through July. (Courtesy)

By Reeshika Sharma For The Spokesman-Review

A Lego model of downtown Spokane is on display at Spokane City Hall, containing close to 15,000 Lego bricks.

Created by Spokane resident Shane Deegan, the model measures 6 feet across and showcases the city’s architecture and landmarks at a tiny scale. It took Deegan about six months to complete, from November 2025 to May of this year.

Deegan said he aims to “complete two major builds per year by working 90 minutes to two hours daily.”

He was inspired to create a model of downtown Spokane because he finds “building at small scales both challenging and impressive.”

To create the model, he used Google Maps and photographs to plan the layout. He also visited locations to understand architecture and other intricacies.

He focused on specific landmarks, including Riverfront Park, the Spokane Falls, the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, the Steam Plant, Numerica Veterans Arena and the Spokane County Courthouse, while choosing boundaries based on available materials rather than pre-planned mapping.

Several challenging and rewarding parts of the project for Deegan include River Park Square, which features a hidden 50-foot Christmas tree; the Davenport Tower, which is built across two separate plates; and the Parkade, which incorporates various building techniques.

“I used nearly about 2,000 tree pieces because one of the things that stands out about Spokane is how much greenery there is throughout downtown and around Riverfront Park,” Deegan said.

Deegan said 16 hidden blue and white squares that serve as part of an Easter egg scavenger hunt that visitors can try to locate while viewing the display.

When asked for advice on building Lego creations, Deegan recommended “starting with simple builds, embracing imperfections and not overthinking the process.”

The downtown Spokane Lego model will remain on display at City Hall through the end of July.

More of Deegan’s work can be found on Instagram at @deegan.shane.