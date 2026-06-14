Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell hospitalized, receiving ‘excellent care’

By Taylor Six Lexington Herald-Leader

Longtime Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell was hospitalized Sunday morning, according to his spokesperson.

McConnell’s spokesperson, Stephanie Penn, said in a brief statement the senator was hospitalized and was receiving “excellent care.”

Penn did not disclose why or where McConnell, 84, was hospitalized. His condition was not available Sunday afternoon.

The outgoing senator has had several health scares in recent years, including instances of falls and freezes during public events. McConnell had three public falls in 2025, and he suffered a concussion in 2023 when he fell down steps in Washington D.C.

Also in 2023, McConnell publicly froze twice, becoming nonresponsive while speaking.

Penn used similar language – the senator was receiving “excellent care” – when he was hospitalized in February with flu-like symptoms.

McConnell has held a U.S. Senate seat in Kentucky since 1985 and is in his seventh Senate term. From 2007 to 2025, he served as the leader of the Senate GOP. He announced last year he would not seek re-election this coming fall.

Republican Congressman Andy Barr and Democratic candidate Charles Booker are vying for McConnell’s seat.