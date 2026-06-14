Lewiston Police Department to investigate Clearwater County fatal officer-involved shooting

The Lewiston Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Friday in Clearwater County, Idaho, involving a deputy, according to a news release from the department.

Deputies with the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office were at a residence in Weippe, Idaho, on Friday serving search and arrest warrants when a man barricaded himself and a woman in the house, the release said.

The sheriff’s office called the Idaho State Police SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team for assistance, and officers attempted negotiation for several hours, the release said.

The suspect allegedly shot a gun at ISP officers several times and struck the helmet of a SWAT officer, who was uninjured.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect and grazing the woman, according to the release. Medical care was provided to the suspect immediately, the release stated, but the suspect later died.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to the release.

The Lewiston Police Department is investigating. The name of the suspect will be released after next of kin is notified.