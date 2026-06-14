Singer Oliver Tree presumed dead after Brazil helicopter crash

By KiMI Robinson USA Today

Oliver Tree, an alternative-pop singer from California, who was known for his signature bowl cut-style bangs, is presumed to be dead after a helicopter accident in Brazil.

The 32-year-old musician was on the list of passengers aboard one of two helicopters that went down after a ​mid-air collision that killed six people in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, June 14, CNN Brazil and the Associated Press reported, citing local police.

In a Portugese statement to USA Today, a ⁠spokesperson for Rio de Janeiro’s State Civil Police Press Office confirmed an investigation is underway in Recreio dos Bandeirantes to ‌determine “the causes of the aircraft crash.”

The bodies of the ​six victims “will undergo forensic examination for identification,” according to the statement. Following a forensic examination conducted at the scene, a report is pending from the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center.

USA Today has reached out to Tree’s representatives for comment.

Tree had performed in São ⁠Paulo on June 6, as one of his stops on ‌the Love You Madly, Hate You ‌Badly World’s First World Tour. His album, “Love You Madly Hate You Badly,” had come out April 24.

He was next scheduled to perform in Lisbon ⁠on July 1, according to his website.

Two months prior, he made a surprise appearance during Weekend 1 of Coachella, where he joined Subtronics for a performance on the ‌Sahara Stage.

Oliver Tree’s most recent album ‌was an ‘epic odyssey’ recorded in 82 countries

When asked about “Love You Madly’s” chart success in Mexico and his creative process on “Good For You podcast with Whitney Cummings” podcast in May, Tree ⁠shared that he’d recorded his album in 82 different countries, an “epic odyssey” ​that spanned two years.

“Instead of ⁠recording the ​music in a studio in LA where it’s $2,200 a day, plus if you go overtime [there are] more fees,” he told Cummings. “For that amount, I could fly all the way to anywhere in the world and stay in a hotel for ⁠about five days, make five songs and fly back.”

He continued, “I redefined my version of success. And it was not more followers, more likes, more money, more commas in the bank account. I ⁠learned my version of success – and this isn’t for everyone – but for me, it’s freedom.”

Tree, born Oliver Tree Nickell, hailed from Santa Cruz and rose to fame with 2021’s “Life Goes On,” which garnered a fanbase on TikTok and marked his ⁠debut on the Billboard Top 100 chart. ‌His other popular tracks included “Miss You” off his 2023 album “Alone ​in a Crowd,” ‌which peaked at 84 on the Top 100.

In his Spotify bio, he described himself ​as “an internet-based vocalist, producer, writer, director and performance artist” who explored “the intersection where pop and alternative meet sonically.”

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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