Clash of sleeping giants: Belgium, Egypt kick off at noon with a collision of curses

By Allan Buluku For The Spokesman-Review

Soccer lovers in the Pacific Northwest will finally join the party this afternoon when European giants Belgium set the ball rolling in a heavyweight Group G clash with African royals Egypt at the imposing 68,000-seat Lumen Field.

From the first whistle, the air carries a collision of two nations weighed down by decades of unfulfilled longing. Belgium and Egypt arrive at the 2026 World Cup as twin studies in disappointment, sleeping giants of opposite hemispheres.

One is a European aristocrat that has spent a decade reaching for a crown that keeps slipping from its fingers. The other is the undisputed sovereign of its continent, reduced to a commoner the moment it walks onto the world’s largest stage.

For the Belgians, the story has hardened into a lament they know by heart. For years they were the Golden Generation, a gathering of talent so rich it seemed almost unsporting. In Kevin De Bruyne they have a man who can read the angles of a field before the ball has left his foot, charting passes that exist only in his imagination until, suddenly, they exist for everyone.

In Romelu Lukaku they have a striker built like a closing door, his goal tally reading less like a record than a tall tale. And yet the cabinet in Brussels stays empty of the only honors that matter. They have always been the favorite in the prologue and the footnote in the final chapter.

Facing them stands Egypt, where football is less a pastime than a faith with its own holy days. Seven Africa Cup of Nations titles testify to a dynasty. But raise the subject of the World Cup and the Pharaohs turn to ghosts. Their history here is a stretch of empty desert running all the way back to 1934, the last and only time they left this tournament with their heads up. Three returns since have brought nothing but sorrow and the long flight home.

This time the mood feels altered, and the reason wears number 10. Egyptian hope rests on the slight, bearded frame of Mohamed Salah. At 34, the Liverpool talisman has become a scholar of the penalty box, a man who hoards his strength and spends it all in a single, ruinous instant. In Cairo they speak of this as his last great work, the closing act, the final chance to lift a nation from a slumber a century deep.

The contest of ideas promises to be a study in opposites. Belgium will want the ball and will keep it, stitching the elaborate patterns De Bruyne prefers, probing for the seam of space where Lukaku can turn and fire. They play with the confidence of men long counted among the elite, expecting the match to arrange itself around their wishes.

Egypt, under the stern watch of its bench, will be glad to wait. They have made an art of the counterattack, a method tailored to Salah’s cold precision and the rising industry of Omar Marmoush. They will soak up the pressure and listen for the one stray pass, the single lapse, that lets them break forward like wind across open sand.

Both sides carry their ghosts. Belgium is shadowed by what went begging in Russia and in Qatar. Egypt is haunted by 1990 and 2018, arrivals thick with promise that ended in silence. They meet here not as strangers but as fellow sufferers, each hoping the other has come to lose.

What waits in Seattle is a game with the weight of survival. Victory for Belgium would argue that the sun has not yet set on its golden age, that this constellation of stars still has time to write its names somewhere permanent. Victory for Egypt would be closer to deliverance, a curse lifted, generations of believers from Cairo to Alexandria finally exhaling.

Football keeps faith with no logic. It is the rare sport where one swing of a boot can revise a hundred years of failure. Today, one of these giants will wake renewed, and the other will find its bad dream has barely begun. The World Cup offers no comfortable middle, only the brightness of the breakthrough or the old familiar ache of what might have been.

Seattle is ready. The world has pulled up a chair. And for 90 minutes two nations will go without breath, waiting to learn whose hour has come at the right time.