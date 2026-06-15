Gas theft thwarted by explosion in Spokane Valley

The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking for help identifying a man whose car exploded at an Exxon gas pump while he was attempting to steal gas.

Deputies were called to the Exxon station at 3458 S. Dishman Mica Road at 4:30 a.m. Monday to inspect a vehicle that had exploded by a gas pump and was driven away, according to a Spokane Valley Police news release.

Video appears to show the man filling gas drums in his red 2007 Chevrolet Trail blazer, and witnesses reported the same. An explosion occurred, causing the SUV’s window to shatter and the sunroof to fly off as it was engulfed in flames. The man, the release said, crawled out of the driver’s side window and attempted to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

He then got back into the vehicle and drove away with the gas hose dragging behind, before stopping the SUV and allegedly abandoning it.

Deputies were called to the Exxon station at 3458 S. Dishman Mica Road where an explosion interrupted what police believe was an attempt to steal gas. The thief fled the scene but soon abandoned the Chevrolet Trailblazer, which was still on fire at 28th Avenue and South Pierce Road. (Spokane Valley Police Department)

Deputies and firefighters found the SUV on fire at 28th Avenue and South Pierce Road.

Spokane Valley firefighters contained the fire. Deputies did not find anyone in the Trail blazer or in the surrounding area. Efforts were made to contact hospitals.

First responders found gas drums in the trunk of the SUV and shattered glass debris near a pump at the Exxon. The in-ground tank cover was removed, leading deputies to believe the male suspect was taking gas directly from the tank.

Video of the man and the vehicle led deputies to believe he was attempting a gas theft, the release said. Video from the gas station showed what appeared to be the same man stealing gas a few hours earlier.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the thefts to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. He is described as being between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, with brown hair and possibly balding. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket.