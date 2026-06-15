Kevin De Bruyne: Belgium’s powerbroker comes to Seattle

By Allan Bukulu For The Spokesman-Review

Lumen field in Seattle becomes a theater of dreams at noon today when it raises its curtain on the first Group G act between Belgium and Egypt.

And at the center of that opening tableau stands the man most capable of bending the script to his will. Kevin De Bruyne is the pale, red-haired maestro of the midfield, a once-in-a-generation athletic genius who is about to redefine how Washington sports fans understand the concepts of vision, space, and time.

For an audience raised on the tactical brilliance of gridiron quarterbacks and the clutch precision of hardwood point guards, De Bruyne will feel instantly familiar, and yet entirely from some other world. To the uninitiated American eye, soccer can look like nothing more than a breathless sequence of running and kicking. De Bruyne breathes a serene order into that chaos.

He stands an unassuming six feet tall. He does not carry the bruising frame of an NFL linebacker, nor does he lean on the theatrical, gravity-defying dribbling of his global contemporaries. He rules his sport instead through geometry, through spatial anticipation and through an internal compass that never wavers.

Where an ordinary player sees an impenetrable wall of opposing defenders, De Bruyne sees a moving map of open corridors. He specializes in the assist, the final and devastating pass that sets up a goal. His signature weapon is a low, whipping cross, bent with such impossible physics and mathematical correctness that it slips past an entire defensive line at once and settles on the outstretched boot of a sprinting teammate.

As his legendary former manager Pep Guardiola once observed: “Kevin is one of the best players I’ve ever seen in my life. He can do everything, absolutely everything. He sees things others cannot.”

To watch him move across a pitch is to watch a grandmaster playing blindfold chess. He is not answering the present moment. He is bending the next three seconds to his will and waiting, patiently, for the rest of the world to arrive at conclusions he reached long ago.

To understand the perfectionist fire that burns beneath that calm exterior, one must trace his journey from the fields of Drongen, Belgium. Born in 1991, De Bruyne grew up consumed by an absolute obsession with the ball and a fiercely competitive nature that sometimes spilled over into raw, unfiltered frustration with anything short of perfection.

His rise through the ranks of the Belgian club Genk was meteoric, but his climb to the summit of world soccer ran anything but straight. A premature move to the

English giant Chelsea left him largely on the bench, his singular genius unappreciated by a rigid and impatient tactical system.

Rather than fade away, De Bruyne withdrew to Germany’s Bundesliga and turned his frustrations into fuel, first at Werder Bremen and then at Wolfsburg. By 2015 he had claimed Germany’s Footballer of the Year award, proving his doubters spectacularly wrong and drawing the gaze of the world’s elite.

The defining chapter of his club career came with his historic move to Manchester City. Across a breathtaking decade in England he turned the club into a global juggernaut, breaking assist records and collecting consecutive Premier League Player of the Season awards, a rare tier of greatness shared only by icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry.

The crowning achievement arrived in 2023, when he conducted City’s first Uefa Champions League triumph and confirmed his standing as the premier midfielder of his generation.

Today, an elder statesman playing his club football in Italy’s Serie A for Napoli, his vision has only grown sharper. He plays with the economy of a master craftsman, aging like a fine wine that has surrendered none of its intoxicating potency. For more than a decade, Belgium’s national team has been affectionately and expectantly called the Golden Generation. Alongside the lethal striker Romelu Lukaku, De Bruyne has carried the weight of a nation’s grandest footballing dreams.

They soared in 2018, taking a historic third-place finish at the World Cup in Russia, only to suffer a heartbreaking and tumultuous group-stage exit in 2022. Many critics decided the curtain had fallen on Belgium’s golden era. Yet under the steady hand of manager Rudi Garcia, the Red Devils tore through World Cup qualifying without a single defeat, announcing that they remain a global superpower.

For De Bruyne, now a veteran icon with well over 115 international appearances, this tournament in North America offers the ultimate crescendo. It is his last unblemished chance to lift his country from perennial contenders to immortal world champions.

When the referee’s whistle sounds at Lumen Field on Monday afternoon, watch the number 7 in the red jersey. Watch how he tilts his head to map the stadium, how he lingers in the spaces between the midfield lines, and how, with a single devastating flick of his right boot, he can silence an entire arena or lift tens of thousands into a state of pure ecstasy. You are about to witness the beautiful game played by its truest star.