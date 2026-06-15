Richard Freudenberg, Democratic candidate for Congress, believes war still needs lawyers

Work experience: Worked as chief of claims and legal assistance and preventive law for the U.S. Air Force at the Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado from 2004-06; assistant officer in charge of the combined review and release board and as a liaison officer for the Central Criminal Court of Iraq for the U.S. Air Force in 2007; chief of general law and assistant staff judge advocate for the U.S. Air Force at Lajes Field in Azores, Portugal, 2006-08; chief of adverse actions for the U.S. Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas from 2008-10; deputy staff judge advocate and chief of justice for the 502nd Air Base Wing from 2010-12; and staff judge advocate, senior attorney, for the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base from 2012-26. Retired in May.

Education: Graduated from Moscow High School in Moscow, Idaho, in 1995. Earned a certificate in English History from the University of Cambridge in 1997. Attended Spanish Language Studies in University of Complutense in Madrid, Spain, in 1998. Graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor’s in psychology in 1999. Graduated from the University of Washington School of Law in 2003.

Democrat Richard Freudenberg jumped into the race to represent Eastern Washington in Congress later than most, but as soon as he could.

After nearly 22 years as an attorney for the Air Force and Washington Air National Guard, Freudenberg qualified for retirement on May 1, shortly before the legal deadline to file for office. Regulations by the Department of Defense, recently rebranded as the Department of War, bar active -duty military personnel from engaging in partisan political activities, so this was the earliest Freudenberg could join the crowded field of 11 candidates hoping to unseat Rep. Michael Baumgartner this November.

He did so, in large part, to advocate for those he left behind in the armed forces who still can’t speak up about how the politics of the Trump administration have affected their jobs, Freudenberg said in an interview.

“It reached a point where I needed to advocate for individuals who cannot advocate for themselves,” Freudenberg said. “We can’t openly challenge the authority of the leadership … but the directions that were being given were … potentially in conflict with the laws.”

A retired attorney with privileged knowledge about contemporary military proceedings, Freudenberg is cautious when speaking about the law or the particular instances where he believes the Trump administration is in violation. He noticeably weighs what he feels at liberty to discuss before pointing to the publicly reported second strikes on disabled ship allegedly carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela last September.

“If a ship is attacked, and individuals in that ship are removed from a threat state… under the law of armed conflict, you aid those individuals,” Freudenberg said.

The White House has insisted that the second strike was a legal order made “in self-defense.”

Soldiers are expected not to follow lawful orders, but without a command structure to support them in that decision, they are put in an “untenable position,” Freudenberg said: follow the order or potentially lose the career to which they’ve dedicated much of their lives.

Instead of providing support for soldiers questioning the legality of their actions, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has attacked military attorneys, Freudenberg said.

Shortly after taking office in 2025, Hegseth fired the top judge advocate generals – military lawyers – for the Army, Navy and Air Force, who he derisively referred to as “jagoffs,” arguing that the legal checks on military action too often serve as roadblocks to the military’s new “Warrior Ethos” and blaming them for imposing restrictive rules of engagement in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Earlier this year, Hegseth directed a “ruthless, no-excuses” departmentwide evaluation of military legal offices in order to reprioritize “maximum support to the warfighter.”

Freudenberg laments what he sees as a dismissal of the importance of legal restrictions on armed conflict, arguing it is not only immoral but impractical.

“If you’re doing things that are arbitrary, that are hurting people that don’t need to be hurt … whether or not they were your enemy before, they’re probably going to become your enemy,” he said. “And that does not end well as a military, because it is a force designed to bring about a diplomatic solution.”

Born in Spokane and raised in Moscow, Idaho, Freudenberg joined the military in the years following 9/11 hoping to serve his country, ending his career as staff judge advocate and senior attorney for the 141st Air Refueling Wing at Fairchild Air Force Base.

“We don’t always agree with the directions that we’re given, but as long as they’re within the bounds of the moral, ethical, legal, they’re the rules we need to follow,” he said.

Under prior administrations, whatever other reservations he may have had, Freudenberg felt the rules were being followed. He doesn’t feel that way anymore.

Along with wanting Congress to take a more active role in overseeing the military, Freudenberg wants to focus on lowering housing prices, particularly by investing in research and development for new construction materials and encouraging innovations such as 3D-printed homes. While he stresses the importance of a strong border, he argues for increasing oversight over how ICE vets its agents and reforming the nation’s immigration policies to make it easier for law-abiding residents to become citizens.

He also emphasized that both Social Security and Medicaid need to be stabilized to maintain access to both programs.

Like many of the latecomers to the race, Freudenberg doesn’t have the sizable war chest of the incumbent or some of the other challengers, but he’s confident he can personally fill any major gaps in campaign funds. He points to a strong team of volunteers, including a number of younger members, to help him compensate for a lack of financial resources.

Ultimately, Freudenberg believes voters will see him as the ideal Democratic candidate, both experienced enough to handle himself in Congress and young enough to be able to work his way up into party leadership before entering his 70s.

“And I would love the opportunity to debate with Representative Baumgartner, because I believe I will wipe the floor with him,” he added.