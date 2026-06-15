This day in history: ‘Pure, cold water’ spring provides fresh source for Grand Coulee locals. Organization sets training rules for LC athletes

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A mystery spring, from a mystery source, was providing “pure, cold water” in the basement of Harvey Van Cello’s home in Grand Coulee.

“Nice fresh water out of a hill,” Van Cello said. “You don’t get that kind of water through pipes.”

The original owner, Joe Uram, apparently discovered the spring when he was building the home in east Grand Coulee. Uram tapped the spring, and made a basin as part of the basement wall.

He also installed a faucet at the end of his driveway “so that neighbors could stop by for water.” Several appear every week.

“When I was a girl in Oklahoma we had springs,” said a woman who stops by to fill two glass gallon jugs every other week. “It just reminds me of childhood days.”

The Tiger Club, “an organization of the leading athletes” of Lewis and Clark High School, mandated strict training rules for all of the school’s athletes. (Spokane Daily Chronicle Archives)

From 1926: The Tiger Club, “an organization of the leading athletes” of Lewis and Clark High School, mandated strict training rules for all of the school’s athletes.

“We realized that it is hard for one fellow to train when his companions who are not out for athletics are smoking at every hand and talking about the late hours they are keeping,” said Donald (Dinty) Moore, the president of the club. “So we decided to all get together and help each other. All football men have promised to adhere strictly to training rules and all other members of the club will do likewise wherever they are associated with the players.”

The Lewis and Clark football coach said he was “mighty pleased to hear it – it is bound to have a good effect throughout the season.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1215: King John of England signs the Magna Carta near Windsor.