11 cleaning mistakes that are making your home dirtier

By Jolie Kerr Special to The Washington Post

Cleaning mistakes come in many forms, and some are more serious than others. At their worst, incorrect cleaning methods and techniques can sicken or kill you. More often than not, though, mistakes can leave things not as clean as you would like, affecting your home’s air quality or leaving residue that attracts and traps dirt.

Some bad cleaning habits are hard to break, but many common mistakes are easy to correct, leaving your home cleaner – and preventing costly or irreversible damage.

Forgetting to clean the things you use to clean: The vacuum. The washing machine. The toilet brush. The things we use to clean things need to be cleaned, too. It’s easy to overlook such tasks, but staying on top of routine maintenance helps keep things cleaner by preventing cross-contamination from dirty equipment, and it extends the life of household appliances and reusable cleaning tools.

Laundering cleaning rags with fabric softener: Fabric softener is the enemy of fabrics such as terry cloth and microfiber. If you’re accustomed to pouring liquid fabric softener into the wash or using fabric softening dryer sheets when you launder your cleaning cloths, stop. Fabric softener leaves a coating on these materials that will transfer onto whatever surface they come in contact with, leaving residue, streaks and cloudiness behind, especially on glass.

Mopping floors with laundry detergent: This “TikTok made me do it” cleaning hack is one to avoid for a number of reasons, including safety and efficacy. But the main reason to avoid using laundry detergent as a mopping solution is that it makes floors dirtier. It leaves a residue that attracts and traps dirt, and buildup from the residue gives a dull appearance to floors.

Using cleaning agents incorrectly because you didn’t read the instructions: Magic Erasers can be magical, indeed, but using them correctly is not necessarily intuitive. Did you know that the melamine foam sponge needs to be wet to be effective? This is just one example of why it’s so important to read the instructions that come with a new cleaning product or tool. Consulting manufacturer guidelines also can help prevent damage such as scratching, warping or taking off a finish.

Applying way too much cleaner to hard surfaces: It might seem like using more of a cleaning agent will make things cleaner, but the opposite is true: Applying too much cleaner, from sprays and foams to pastes and powder cleansers, is counterproductive and leaves surfaces dirtier than before. This is true for two reasons: First, you’ll have to spend an inordinate amount of time removing the cleaning agent, and second, even after all that wiping or rinsing, the surfaces are likely to be coated in residue that can trap dirt, dust, hair and other particles.

Spraying cleaning agents directly on surfaces: This is a kissing cousin to using too much cleaner, and ditching the habit of applying products directly to surfaces can help reduce the urge to overuse them. Unless directed by the manufacturer, it is generally better to apply cleaning agents to a sponge, cloth, brush or whatever tool you clean with. Doing so will help control the amount of cleaner used and prevent streaks, cloudiness and dulling.

Combining cleaning agents that render each other ineffective: After witnessing the fun fizzing effect from combining baking soda and vinegar, you’ll be left with saltwater – and saltwater can’t be counted on to clean most things. (It’s great on blood stains, though!) Mixing vinegar with detergents, especially castile soap, is another one to avoid: The acid in vinegar can alter the pH of detergents, making them less effective and, in the case of castile soap, destabilizing and changing its viscosity.

Overlooking dust buildup on vents and fans: Dust builds up quickly on vent covers, air registers, ceiling fans, window air-conditioning units and standing fans, lowering the air quality in your home and spreading the dust far and wide. Keep these areas dust-free with regular vacuuming; canned air is another useful tool in the fight against dust, especially for hard-to-reach fan blades and narrow vent slats.

Running the vacuum only on floors and carpets: Dust, hair, pollen, dander and other airborne soils settle on the surfaces in your home, including fabrics such as upholstery and window treatments. Regular vacuuming is the best way to address dust buildup, so when you haul the vacuum out to clean your floors and carpets, it’s worth giving furniture and curtains a going-over, too.

Washing windows on a bright, sunny day: It’s lovely when sunshine streams through the windows – unless your windows are dirty, and that sunshine reveals it has been some time since the glass was cleaned. It’s understandable to reach for the glass cleaner and take care of the problem that very second. But resist that urge. Cleaning glass on a bright day is a recipe for streaky, cloudy windows. Hold out for a cloudy or overcast day to do your window washing.

Cleaning infrequently and/or sporadically: Why not end this on the most irritating note imaginable? Small messes such as soap scum, mineral deposits or greasy buildup will turn into big problems when ignored. Regular cleaning won’t entirely eliminate the need for heavy-duty or deep cleaning, but it can greatly reduce the time and effort to remediate severe cleaning problems caused by neglect.