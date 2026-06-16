A Grip on Sports: Big news happened Monday, though my broken nail probably doesn’t qualify in that regard

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Anything noteworthy happen Monday? I broke a nail. Does that count? No? OK, then, let’s focus on the world of sports. As in the World Cup. Or the World of Litigation. Both billion-dollar enterprises. And the dominating forces as the week began.

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• The Big 12 filed suit in Federal Court on Monday morning. The conference wanted a declaratory judgment that it could uphold its ability to enforce its rules. Issue sanctions on Texas Tech in the Brendan Sorsby gambling dispute, if it felt they were needed. Three states attorney generals supported the filing.

A few hours later, the powers that be at Tech, i.e. billionaire Cody Campbell, let the world know the whole issue was resolved. Sorsby was going to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft this summer. All the rhetoric and retching over his admitted gambling, an NCAA suspension and a District Court ruling?

Never mind.

And with that, everyone can move on. Or can they?

The Big 12 probably still would like to know if it can enforce its rules, no matter the subject. The NCAA still needs to know the same thing, though the answer seems to be “no.” And Sorsby still must deal with a professional league that has just as stringent prohibitions against betting on the sport, addiction or not.

The can of worms seems to have just wiggled down the road.

• Iran’s World Cup squad came to America. Played a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in SoFi Stadium. Then was told to get out. Head back to Mexico post haste. And that wasn’t even the most interesting aspect of Monday’s four matches, all of which ended without a winner. Or a loser, except maybe in Spain’s case.

The Spanish team opened the tournament in Atlanta. Under the giant Mercedes Benz logo. And sputtered along like a Yugo against Cape Verde. A scoreless tie? How can the 2024 Euro champs ever hope to bounce back from that?

Maybe its members can ask the 2010 Spanish squad, which won the thing after losing its opening match? No? Then how about Lionel Messi and Argentina, which followed that some path four years ago?

OK, the Spanish team in 2010 lost to Switzerland, not a power but probably more accomplished than a first-time participant. And the Argentinians lost to Saudi Arabia, which happened to enjoy something of a home-pitch advantage in Qatar.

Both were bad losses. Yesterday’s draw seemed the same, even without the L.

But the Cup has expanded, everyone in Group H started with a draw, so Spain still has to be favored to move on. Maybe even as the top team in the group.

And what happened in Atlanta will stay in Atlanta.

• The Pac-12 also made some news Monday, just a few days before its officially returns to the national stage.

Commissioner Teresa Gould signed on for five more years, inking a contract extension that takes her through June 30, 2031. As John Canzano reported, that coincides when the media-rights deals the conference just signed expire. And just about every other important national agreement either ends or is about to finish.

In other words, the Pac-12 will have a trusted leaders in place as the next wave of college athletics adjustment, whatever form that might take, begins to rise on the horizon.

• You probably know I am fascinated by golf course design. Architecture. The subtleties that separate a great course from a good one.

Heck, one of the highlights of my career was walking the then-under-construction Idaho Club with Jack Nicklaus as he fine-tuned the greens and layout. And getting to speak with him about afterward.

That fascination is why I’m interested in this week’s men’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. The old course – it hosted its first U.S. Open in 1896 – has always been a test for the world’s best. The last couple U.S. Opens played there included Phil Mickleson putting a moving ball and more complaints that Nate Bargatze’s X feed.

But this weekend may be different. The USGA is highlight the course’s traditional look. Giving the golfers more room. Now if the ocean winds will lie low – they won’t – there might be some decent scores.

• Man, typing is tough today. The nail really hurts. Probably will have to take the next few days off. Let it heal.

In a completely unrelated note, Christian Pulisic better not let his calf injury keep him out of the crucial match with Australia on Friday. In Seattle. I know people who spent a whole bunch of money for nose bleed tickets. And expect to see him perform. Tough it out dude.

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WSU: Speaking of contract extensions, Washington State announced Monday baseball coach Nathan Choate has signed one. His contract now runs through 2031. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, we mentioned the Gould news above. And linked Canzano’s column. There is also an Oregonian story. … And a Canzano mailbag, as per usual. … Jon Wilner has his thoughts on the Sorsby fallout now that the crisis has passed (we also linked the Mercury News column above). He had an earlier story about the Big 12’s lawsuit as well. … There are more stories about the Sorsby situation, including one about Utah’s attorney general joining the fray. … Not all football recruits pan out. Ask Colorado State. … Is former Arizona coach Dick Tomey worthy of the College Football Hall of Fame? … It seems as if Fresno State is living on the Pac-12’s financial edge. … In basketball news, one of Boise State’s key transfers is still dealing with an injury that cost him last season. … In baseball news, the two best players in Oregon, a Duck freshman All-American hitter and an Oregon State freshman All-American pitcher, both entered the transfer portal this week.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, recruiting hasn’t stopped for Montana football.

Indians: It’s Tuesday. The Northwest League took Monday off. Which means Dave Nichols has a notebook. It includes news of a promotion.

Mariners: Cal Raleigh will be back in the M’s lineup tonight against the Orioles. What should fans expect? … By the way J.P. Crawford and Randy Arozarena might be back as well.

Seahawks: How did the eight draft picks do during the offseason workouts?

Tennis: The Williams sister will be playing together at Wimbledon again. The club gave them a wild-card spot for doubles.

Youth sports: Private equity is the devil. It has destroyed many of my favorite fast food joints. And now is destroying youth sports.

World Cup: Seattle hosted the battle between Belgium and Egypt yesterday. Lumen Field didn’t say Lumen Field. And did not have artificial turf. But the crowd was akin to a Seahawk game. And everyone got to witness stars. But no game winner. The match ended 1-1. … Cape Verde does have one of the better goalkeepers around, even if he is 40. … Small countries. Small towns. Big love. … More World Cup coverage needed? OK, we’ve got your back. Or eyeballs. There are four more matches today.

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• I hope everyone was able to catch my sarcasm concerning Pulisic’s injury. I’m not sure. I made a joke the other day on social media that seemed to go over some heads. Or under their floor. It might have been too subtle. Or stupid. Both are possible. Until later …