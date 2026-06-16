Ahead of Pac-12 relaunch, commissioner Teresa Gould receives a contract extension

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

Appointed in the aftermath of collapse, Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould spent two-and-a-half years rebuilding the conference with new members and a new media rights contract in advance of its anticipated July 1 launch.

For that, Gould has been awarded a five-year contract extension that will span the duration of the conference’s TV deal with CBS, The CW and USA Sports.

What happens in the 2030s – not just in the Pac-12 but across college sports – is anyone’s guess.

“To be where we are today, weeks away from launching a new Pac-12 Conference with the strong institutions, brands and fan bases that are coming together, is nothing short of remarkable,” Oregon State president Jayathi Murthy, chair of the Pac-12 board, said in a statement released by the conference.

“Such a feat requires a talented team with strong leadership, and we are thrilled to have both led by Teresa Gould as we move forward into our new era.”

Gould watched the demise from a front-row seat as deputy commissioner under both Larry Scott and George Kliavkoff, the twin architects of the collapse.

Her grasp of the landscape and strong industry relationships played a vital role in the Pac-12’s revival in September 2024 with the additions of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State.

Weeks later, she flew to Spokane and convinced Gonzaga to join the five Mountain West transplants and the two holdovers, Washington State and Oregon State.

The following spring, the Pac-12 added Texas State as the eighth football-playing member.

“When I stepped into this role two years ago, some thought I was crazy to take this on facing so much uncertainty,” Gould said.

“What they saw as a challenge, I saw as an opportunity – to honor the Pac-12’s legacy while helping shape its future.

“As we prepare to officially launch the new Pac-12, I could not be more proud of what our membership and the Pac-12 team have accomplished together.”

The terms of Gould’s contract were not disclosed.

She received approximately $1.5 million in compensation from the conference in the 2024 calendar year, according to the most recent Pac-12 tax documents available. She became commissioner on March 1 of that year.