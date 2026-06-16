Are Tom Holland and Zendaya already married?

By Wajih AlBaroudi USA Today

Zendaya and Tom Holland went from partners on screen to partners in real life after working together on Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy. Apparently they’ve taken ​the next big step in their relationship outside of the public eye.

In an interview with Esquire, Holland strongly hinted ⁠he and Zendaya have already gotten married. The couple has been ‌rumored to be engaged since 2024.

Holland ​spilled the beans in response to a question about whether he needed to inform family members after AI-generated wedding photos went viral. The 30-year-old responded, “No, ⁠because they were all there,” adding, “That’s ‌all you’ll get on ‌that.”

Congrats to Tom and Zendaya!

When did Tom Holland and Zendaya start dating?

The couple met ⁠on the set of 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming but didn’t hard launch their relationship until September ‌2021. Holland proposed to ‌Zendaya at one of her family homes in the winter of 2024, according to People.

Are Tom Holland ⁠and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Yes, ​Holland and Zendaya ⁠are ​reprising their roles as Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones.

Who would Tom Holland pick to be next Spider-Man?

Owen Cooper, star of the hit Netflix ⁠drama Adolescence. Holland got his start as a child actor in films such as The Impossible, so he clearly ⁠has an eye for rising talent.

“Owen Cooper would be awesome,” Holland told Esquire. “Obviously, he’s super-talented and he’s the talk of the town right ⁠now.”

Holland isn’t hanging up ‌the Spider-Man costume anytime soon, however. ​Hopefully he ‌made time for a honeymoon, though.