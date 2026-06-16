Hooptown Hall of Fame-bound Ferris basketball teams made history with back-to-back 29-0 seasons: ‘An amazing feat’

The Ferris Saxons celebrate their State 4A Basketball Championship double-overtime victory over Kentridge at the Tacoma Dome on March 3, 2007. (Holly Pickett/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Where: Hooptown USA Courts in Riverfront Park (South of the Podium).

What: Hooptown Hall of Fame ceremony honoring Dan Fitzgerald, Jeff Brown, Emily Westerberg, the 2006-08 Ferris boys basketball teams and Kim Eng.

Two decades after coaching the best stretch of big school boys basketball in state history, Don Van Lierop had an apt way to summarize the experience.

“I knew that was the nicest car I was ever going to drive,” the former Ferris coach said.

Van Lierop’s 2006-07 and 2007-08 teams finished with 29-0 records and 4A state championships. The teams are being inducted in the Hooptown Hall of Fame 2026 class during a ceremony June 24.

Shadle Park gave Ferris arguably its stiffest tests during that two-year stretch. In fact, the Highlanders put the Saxons’ 2007-08 streak in jeopardy in the Eastern Regional championship (now known as District 6) when they had a nine-point lead – only to watch Ferris rally and win in overtime.

The Saxons went on to state to handle their final four opponents by a 20-point average margin.

“I could see that standing for generations to come,” retired Shadle Park coach Tim Gaebe said. “(To go undefeated in back-to-back seasons), that’s an amazing feat.”

Shawn Stockton (point guard), Jared Karstetter (forward), DeAngelo Casto (post), Erick Cheadle (guard) and Jeff Minnerly (guard) started as juniors and did the same as seniors.

Beau Brett was the Saxons’ sixth man on both teams. Other key contributors off the bench were Tyler Lynn, Andre Jennings, Evan Ewing, Russ Hart and Jason Bates.

Nine players and three coaches are planning to attend the June 24 Hooptown ceremony.

The Saxons’ starting lineup was ridiculously gifted. They had unmatched horsepower with turn-on-a-dime agility.

Ferris forward DeAngelo Casto soars toward a dunk during the Saxons’ semifinal win over Franklin in the State 4A Tournament at the Tacoma Dome on March 2, 2007. (Holly Pickett/The Spokesman-Review)

Casto, a 6-foot-8 post, went on to Washington State where he played for three years before leaving after his junior season to play professionally. The 6-5 Karstetter also headed to Pullman and was a four-year starter at wide receiver. Stockton, nephew of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockton, took the Stockton point guard DNA to Montana. Cheadle, the Greater Spokane League Most Valuable Player at linebacker, headed to Western Washington where the school dropped football shortly after his arrival. And Minnerly, a two-year starter at quarterback for Ferris, stayed close to home at Eastern Washington and made an impact at safety.

Brett headed off to Southern Cal to play baseball. He spent two seasons in the minor leagues after being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Van Lierop recalled a 2006-07 preseason meeting at Brett’s home. He talked about goals. The players wrote them on a basketball and handed it to Van Lierop.

At the time, the goals seemed outlandish: They wanted to go undefeated and win a state title.

“I told them that as soon as you lose a game, one of your goals is gone,” Van Lierop said. “I told them that if that’s what they want I’m going to hold them to it.”

Van Lierop kept the basketball nearby during the season – a frequent reminder of what the Saxons were chasing.

The first serious brush with possible defeat came after a record-setting 100-79 win over defending state champ Franklin in the state semifinals. Ferris met Kentridge in the finale. The Saxons prevailed in double overtime, 68-61.

“That was tense,” Van Lierop said.

During both seasons, the Saxons were a balanced offensive team. That was evident in their mindset – they were unselfish and solely focused on winning.

“Getting to win state championships with people you consider your best friends and you’re still friends today is pretty cool,” Stockton said.

Ferris had one player among the GSL’s top five in scoring in 2006-07 with Karstetter at 15 points per game. Casto was next at 14.8.

Karstetter led again the following season, ranked seventh at 14.3. Casto and Minnerly ranked 17th and 18th, respectively, at 11.5 and 11.2.

All the starters took their turns leading in scoring from game to game.

When a deep run in football ended in the state semifinals in 2007, Van Lierop knew that four of his football-playing starters would be worn out to start the season shortly thereafter.

Minnerly put that concern to rest quickly when he went off for 29 points in a season-opening win.

That was one of several highlights Van Lierop pointed out from the special run. He recalls when Federal Way decided to double team Casto inside in the 2007-08 state title game. Cheadle made 5 of 5 from 3-point range, including a shot from halfcourt going into halftime. The Saxons won going away 68-44.

Casto set a state tournament record that season, and it still stands. He blocked 25 shots in four games.

Van Lierop enjoyed watching opposing teams try to defend the Saxons.

“We didn’t have to have one guy carry the freight,” Van Lierop said. “I wondered many times going into games whose night it was going to be. They were all capable.”

The Saxons’ defensive strategy both seasons was to use a matchup zone and pressure guards outside. If opponents got loose inside the perimeter, they were met by Casto, who Van Lierop called the team’s goalie.

Stockton and Karstetter were both three-year starters. Casto, who transferred from Freeman as a sophomore, would have been a three-year starter but had to play on the junior varsity initially because of state transfer rules.

Ferris’ Shawn Stockton battles against Bellarmine Prep’s Abdul Gaddy and Dan Durkin for a loose ball at the 2008 State 4A tournament at the Tacoma Dome. (Rajah Bose/The Spokesman-Review)

Karstetter said Stockton was Van Lierop’s favorite. They often teased Stockton, calling him Van Lierop’s fourth son or the “Golden Child.”

Stockton may not have made a more critical basket than he did in the overtime win over Shadle Park, preserving the Saxons’ first undefeated season. He drove coast to coast, making a layup as time expired.

Many of the Saxons stay in touch today. Most have lost contact with Casto, who spent a decade playing professionally overseas before settling in Vietnam where he puts on camps. Stockton spent 30 minutes recently messaging back and forth with him.

Casto overcame several life challenges growing up.

“He told me he’s about to open his own gym and rec center there,” Stockton said. “It sounds like he’s doing pretty good.”

Karstetter, Stockton, Cheadle and Brett all live in Spokane and Minnerly lives in Madison, Wisconsin.

Ferris forward Jared Karstetter works his way between a pair of Redmond defenders during the 2007 State 4A basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome. (Holly Pickett/The Spokesman-Review)

Stockton and Karstetter have known each other the longest, having gone to preschool together. They were in each other’s weddings and married best friends who played volleyball at Montana.

Cheadle and Stockton play Hoopfest every year.

“The core group has stayed fairly intact,” Stockton said.

The starters ranged in height from 6-1 to 6-8. The Saxons looked like college athletes.

“I give a lot of credit to a weight coach who came in and had college and professional experience,” Stockton said. “He helped us. It gave us some size and girth and that helped during our run.”

Teammates spoke about an intrinsic bond that united them.

“The things that I took from everything we did was the camaraderie and the teamwork that it took to do it,” Stockton said. “And the competitiveness never leaves you. Some of our practices were even more competitive than some of the games.”

Stockton said he and his teammates didn’t understand the significance of what they were accomplishing in the middle of it.

“You’re obviously high school kids and don’t really see the big picture at that point,” he said. “Being dumb teenagers, we really didn’t feel the pressure. The parents felt more pressure than the kids. I’m sure sitting in the stands was worse than playing in the games.”

After going undefeated the first season, the Saxons wanted to prove it wasn’t a fluke. So duplicating the outcome was the only statement needed.

Ferris coach Don Van Lierop encourages his team during a quarterfinal win over Redmond at the 2007 State 4A basketball tournament at the Tacoma Dome. (Holly Pickett/The Spokesman-Review)

Stockton and Karstetter have high praise for Van Lierop.

“There was not a more prepared person,” Stockton said. “We had binders full of out-of-bounds plays, sideline plays. He was as prepared as you could be for a high school coach.”

Said Karstetter: “I can think back to a couple times where we had to make in-game adjustments. We were lucky to have somebody that was as dedicated as he was as a high school coach.”

Karstetter remembers less about the games and more about off-court interactions.

“I think the things you remember the most as you get a little bit older are kind of the between game moments,” Karstetter said. “You remember some stuff from games, but the bus rides after you win state or the practices that were kind of brutal. It was such a unique time. They’re still my closest buddies.

“High school is some of the best sports memories. It’s not really a job yet as it gets to be as you get further down the track.”

Van Lierop, 62, retired from coaching in 2016 and just completed his final year teaching.

He praised his players’ athletic abilities. But he appreciates much more.

“They had great senses of humor, very witty. They were smart. They were willing to sacrifice,” he said. “I looked forward to seeing them every single day. We knew everybody expected us to win … We weren’t tight. They had an inner confidence. They were great guys and they had great families. It was a privilege to coach them.”

A credit to the Saxons’ depth is some of the reserves could have started for other teams.

Van Lierop is looking forward to reuniting with his former players and assistants during the ceremony.

“Think of all the people (in the Hall of Fame). Mark Few, John Stockton, Dan Fitzgerald, others,” Van Lierop said. “Just to be recognized with them … it’s quite an honor.”

Karstetter agrees.

“It’s fun to have other people recognize our accomplishment,” Karstetter said. “It’ll be fun to reconnect – getting back together and telling stories.”