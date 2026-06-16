Jeffrey Epstein tried several nooses prior to his hanging in NYC jail cell, report says

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein practiced making nooses before deciding on the one that appears to have ended his life in the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Corrections officers found the 66-year-old predator hanging from a loop of orange fabric tied to a bunk bed on Aug. 10, 2019. Epstein, who had previously served time for procuring an underaged person for prostitution, was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving minors.

That wasn’t the first noose the well-connected financier made. According to a New York Times report, multiple nooses and fabrics he shouldn’t have had were found in his cell following his death.

MCC inmate Nicholas Tartaglione — a 51-year-old former police officer serving time for murder — said that after returning from a court date, Epstein asked him, “How do you make a noose?”

That inquiry preceded two other incidents in which Tartaglione said he witnessed Epstein contemplating suicide. In one case, Epstein allegedly tried tying a sheet to the grate over their cell window. The former cop also claimed to have found a hangman’s noose under Epstein’s mattress.

Tartaglione claims he mentioned Epstein’s behavior to guards who didn’t seem concerned. The Times found no record of any such report filed by officials.

Epstein’s death has fueled numerous conspiracy theories due to his relationships with powerful figures including President Donald Trump, Ex-President Bill Clinton, former British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates. None of those men has been charged with crimes in connection to Epstein.

The Times said it spoke with 40 witnesses to Epstein’s case. Its investigators found that his death appeared to be “an unfortunate though not improbable convergence of longstanding institutional failures, human errors and chance events, which created an opportunity for Epstein to act on what was by then a well-established desire that he had already tried and failed to realize.”