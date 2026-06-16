Report: Gonzaga, Creighton set to meet on Dec. 12 in second game of home-and-home series

The important pieces of Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule are still coming together five months before the start of the 2026-27 season.

The Zags will travel to play Creighton at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Dec. 12, according to a report on Tuesday from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

It’s the second game of a two-year, home-and-home series between the programs who played last season at McCarthey Athletic Center, where Gonzaga took control in the second half to beat the Bluejays in dominating fashion, 90-63.

Graham Ike led all scorers in last year’s meeting with 20 points, making all four of his shots from the 3-point line while finishing 8 of 10 from the field and hauling down 10 rebounds.

Gonzaga’s next two leading scorers from that game, Braden Huff (14 points) and Mario Saint-Supery (13), will also be involved in December’s matchup at the 19,000 seat venue located roughly one mile from Creighton’s campus in downtown Omaha.

Huff and Creighton forward Jackson McAndrew are the only starters from last year’s game back at their respective schools this season. Saint-Supery and freshman Davis Fogle both came off the bench for Gonzaga and three returning Creighton players – Jasen Green Austin Swartz and Isaac Traudt – all saw time for the Bluejays.

Creighton made a number of offseason changes but none bigger than the head coaching position, where top assistant Alan Huss replaces Greg McDermott, who stepped down after 16 seasons and 10 NCAA Tournament appearances with the Bluejays.

A former Creighton center who played from 1997-2001, Huss was an assistant at the school from 2017-23 before leaving to take the head coaching job at High Point, where he made the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Huss returned to Creighton’s coaching staff last season – a move that many speculated was tied to McDermott’s impending retirement.

The Bluejays added four key transfers that could be part of the team’s starting lineup or main rotation in Huss’ first season, including San Diego State’s BJ Davis (10.8 points per game), South Florida’s Wes Enis (16.4 ppg) and Providence’s Oswin Erhunmwunse (6.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg).

Creighton hasn’t appeared in way-too-early preseason top 25 polls, but did check in at No. 40 in Rothstein’s offseason top 45 rankings.