Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ prison release date moved up again

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Sean “Diddy” Combs’ release from prison is now set for February 2028, weeks earlier than his previously scheduled date.

The disgraced music mogul, who is currently behind bars at New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix, was ordered to spend 50 months in prison after he was found guilty in July 2025 of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a federal sex trafficking trial in New York. His initial release date was set for June 4, 2028, but it was pushed up earlier this year to April 2028.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, Diddy’s new release date is slated for Feb. 23, 2028. The agency declined to comment on the matter, noting that it does “not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans.” USA Today reported.

While it’s not clear what prompted the schedule change, Combs has recently been participating in a drug-abuse rehabilitation program while incarcerated, according to People.

Diddy was taken into custody in September 2024 at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Midtown. His arrest came just less under a year after R&B singer Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura sued him, accusing the rapper of rape in addition to subjecting her to years of ongoing physical and mental abuse.

While the suit was settled the next day, it inspired scores of similar allegations against Diddy, who is currently facing more than 100 similar civil lawsuits.

Most recently, an unidentified child star in a new civil lawsuit accused the music producer of sexually assaulting and abusing him when he was still a minor.