This day in history: Health officials planned massive swine flu vaccination drive. County clerk cleaned house

The recently installed Spokane County Clerk Nels Paulsen fired two deputy clerks, including one who was the sister-in-law of the former County Clerk John Gifford, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 16, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane was gearing up for a massive public health drive: a swine flu immunization program.

Public health officials nationwide feared a swine flu pandemic would arrive over the winter without a massive vaccine drive. Now the Spokane County Public Health Board was planning to “hire a professional coordinator for the planned swine flu immunization program.”

The Spokane County Public Health Board was planning to “hire a professional coordinator for the planned swine flu immunization program,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on June 16, 1976. (Spokesman-Review archives)

The board also set aside $10,000 in seed money to finance the effort.

The health district director predicted that the inoculation program would exceed any similar program ever attempted by the agency. That’s why he believed they would need an “expert, professional coordinator.”

Final details were “yet to be worked out.” The flu vaccines were expected to arrive within a month.

From 1926: The recently installed Spokane County Clerk Nels Paulsen fired two deputy clerks, saying, “It might as well be understood that this office cannot employ a large force of relatives.”

One of the fired clerks was a sister-in-law to the previous county clerk.

The clerk’s office had been embroiled in controversy recently when it became known that a number of the employees were relatives of the previous clerk and one of the deputy clerks.

Paulsen said he was attempting to “cut down expenses.” He also said he would replace the two fired clerks.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1873: President Ulysses S. Grant sets aside part of the Wallowa Valley in Oregon for the Nez Perce Native American tribe . The order is rescinded two years later, and the tribe is forcibly relocated to Oklahoma.