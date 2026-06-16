Trading platform Robinhood to cut 10% of workforce in restructuring

By Manya Saini Reuters

Robinhood said on Tuesday it would cut 10% of its full-time workforce, or about 290 roles, as the trading platform seeks to operate more efficiently by flattening ​organizational layers.

The move comes as companies across sectors continue to scrutinize headcount and management structures, with many executives arguing that leaner organizations ⁠make decisions faster and deploy resources more effectively.

“Robinhood’s business has never been stronger,” CEO ‌Vlad Tenev said in a note ​to employees shared on social media platform X. “We cannot default to operating as a heavily-layered organization. We must be a lean, hyper-focused team,” he added.

Shares of Robinhood were last down 2.5% ⁠in afternoon trading, reversing premarket gains.

The company ‌expects to incur restructuring ‌charges of about $28 million that will be recognized in the second quarter and said it will close ⁠a small number of open roles. Robinhood will “continue hiring strategically” and investing in top-tier talent, Tenev said.

Menlo Park, California-based ‌Robinhood had about 2,900 full-time ‌employees as of December 31, a regulatory filing showed.

AI-driven efficiency was not the main driver of the reduction, as Robinhood ⁠has long been aggressively leveraging artificial intelligence across the ​organization, Citizens JMP ⁠Securities analyst ​Devin Ryan wrote in a note.

“We do see a broader dynamic where technology is enabling the company to operate with a flatter, more productive structure.”

Robinhood said it ⁠is taking the action “from a position of business strength,” citing June month-to-date average daily trading volumes at record levels across equities, options and ⁠prediction markets.

In April, Robinhood missed expectations for first-quarter profit as crypto-driven volatility weighed on trading activity. Market conditions have since improved, with easing Middle East tensions and strong ⁠equity markets supporting retail trading ‌activity.

Retail investors, often referred to as mom-and-pop ​traders, tend ‌to pull back during periods of heightened volatility.

To reduce ​its reliance on trading activity, which can fluctuate with market sentiment, Robinhood has expanded into a broader financial services platform in recent years.