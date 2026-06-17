A family came back to their house burnt to the ground after the Upriver fire. They count on faith to get them through it

Jon Schuler holds a family metal nameplate he found in the ruins of his home on Wednesday, Jun 17, 2026, after it was destroyed by the Upriver fire yesterday in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

The only recognizable remnant of the Schuler family’s home after a wildfire swept through their neighborhood is its address.

On Wednesday, Jon Schuler surveyed the blackened, still-smoldering remains of the home his family moved into seven years ago as he gripped a metal sign bearing the family name. The numbers, 7823, still hung onto the pieces of charred wood above what used to be the front door.

He and his family escaped during Tuesday’s fire with some birth certificates, two laptops and the clothes on their backs.

The Upriver fire began around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and quickly spread through Camp Sekani, reaching nearly 230 acres in a matter of hours as high winds pushed it into the neighborhood. The fire that claimed the Schulers’ home also destroyed more than a dozen other houses.

“You’re supposed to have a plan. We didn’t have a plan at all,” he said. “I didn’t think there was any chance that it was gonna burn. I forgot to get my wife’s – I bought our new wedding ring a year ago – but the first wedding ring, we didn’t get that.”

Jon Schuler’s three sons clambered around the property and scrounged to find any salvageable memories. Fourteen-year-old John Mark picked up a Spiderman comic book among the ashes, but it was frayed and charred.

John Mark Schuler, 14, holds a charred comic book he found in the wreckage of his family’s home on Wednesday, Jun 17, 2026, in front of a porch his father Jon was working to finish before their family home was destroyed by the Upriver fire yesterday in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

“They will remember this day for their whole life,” Jon Schuler said of his children.

His wife, Adriane Schuler, stood at the base of the home and watched the teen look longingly at his feet. She told him, “I just love you.” His brothers called from the other side of the home in a sing-song voice that the fridge was still there, but damaged. Adriane Schuler joked she wished there were still ice-cold Diet Cokes inside.

She was doing her best to lift spirits as she walked around the property with her children, but the grief comes in waves, Adriane Schuler said.

Two firefighters assessing the house Wednesday stood next to her, clad in hard hats and bright yellow shirts, and apologized they had to meet in those circumstances. Her youngest stood beside her and briefly tugged on her arm.

“You protect your kids from what you can,” she said, gesturing to her boys. “But you can’t do it all. That’s when the Lord will be to my kids what I cannot be.”

As part-time pastors at a local Christian church, the Schuler couple’s faith is keeping them upright. Stuff can be replaced, they said, but it’s the people God cares about.

“The most important promise in scripture is that he won’t leave or forsake you,” Jon Schuler said, “And that’s what we’re living right now.”

The family was home Tuesday when Jon Schuler and his son went out to renovate their front deck, he said. Within two minutes of stepping outside, he smelled smoke. The sky turned an eerie orange, and his phone began to play an unsettling, screeching alarm. It was the county’s evacuation order, telling people to flee their homes immediately. They had all but five minutes.

“I did a quick run down the lane to make sure everybody had gotten that,” he said. He grabbed the few items, the dog and quickly ushered his family into the car.

“And then we were out.”

Clark Schuler, 10, is consoled by a firefighter on Wednesday, Jun 17, 2026, after his family’s home was destroyed by the Upriver fire yesterday in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels told reporters in a news conference Wednesday his deputies contacted more than 1,500 residents in the first four hours of the fire, and 400 later left after deputies knocked on their door and urged them to go.

“Just because you’re in your home and a fire is close, but you can’t see it or you don’t see anything burning right near you, does not mean that that can’t change in a moment’s notice,” Nowels said. “It very much can and did yesterday.”

More than a dozen people stayed the night in a temporary shelter at Spokane Valley United Methodist Church. Cats, dogs, kids, teenagers and infants were all among the families waiting to see when they could go back to their homes, or whether the homes were even still standing.

More people trickled in Wednesday morning as they waited for the evacuation orders to be rescinded, according to Kristen Goodwillie, communications manager for the American Red Cross Northwest Region. Some refused to wait, too anxious to sit by, and began lining up for hours at road blocks in an attempt to gain access to their houses. Others needed important medication they couldn’t go more than a day without.

The Schuler family took shelter in a church friend’s home, Jon Schuler said. They discovered their home was gone around 11 p.m. Tuesday from another friend’s text. Any hope they had that their house was still standing was gone. What made it more shocking, Jon Schuler said, is that their home was the only home on that lane to burn to the ground.

The one thing the family could think to do to process their grief Tuesday night was to name items or mementos they were going to miss. Wedding photos, Adriane’s wedding ring and guitars passed down from generations. For the children, it was their Nintendo Switch.

Walking back to the road, John Mark called out to his father and pointed at what used to be a meat freezer.

“Maybe it’s cooked now,” he joked.

Before leaving, Adriane Schuler decided she wanted a photo of the family.

The five huddled up, hugged each other and posed for one last photo – one last time – in front of a home no longer standing.

Nick Gibson contributed to this report.