Airway Heights Goodwill employee loses hand in workplace incident

A 21-year-old Goodwill employee at the Airway Heights retail and donation center lost a hand at work on Monday.

Justin Vickery was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after suffering severe damage to both hands, his mom, Christa Hunter, posted on Facebook. Hospital staff were able to save his right hand, but his left had to be removed.

Doctors “can’t say much at this point,” Hunter wrote online late Tuesday.

“Physically, I think he’s likely going to be OK … Mentally and emotionally … Just keep him in your thoughts and prayers please,” she wrote.

The Goodwill store involved was closed Tuesday, and its outlet side remained closed throughout Wednesday.

Representatives did not return requests for comment from The Spokesman-Review, but told KREM 2 they were unable to provide details beyond that a serious incident occurred in a non-public processing area of the building.

The state’s Labor and Industries spokesman, Matt Ross, said that the department has received a report of the amputation, and there is an ongoing investigation into any potential workplace safety hazards that could have contributed to it.

Investigations can take up to six months. Ross said any safety violations found will be released at the conclusion, along with any citations that are issued.