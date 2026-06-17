Brush fire burns 15 acres between Hangman Creek and South Inland Empire
A brush fire burned about 15 acres Wednesday afternoon along Latah Creek.
Firefighters responded around 1 p.m. on city of Spokane land between South Inland Empire Way and the creek just south of Interstate 90 bridge over the creek.
Firefighters responded with a crew of 25 to 30 who stopped the fire at about 15 acres.
“Luckily, we had river and road on both sides,” said Lee Venning, a fire investigator. “I’ll tell you what if this had popped yesterday, it’d have jumped the road for sure.”
By 2:30 p.m. firefighters were still on scene spraying hoses and containing areas with small minimal flames. No structures were burned.