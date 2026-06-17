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Coeur d’Alene man dies in Worley rollover crash

By Cannon Barnett cannonb@spokesman.com(509) 459-5167

A 48-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was killed Tuesday night when his truck went off the road near Worley, Idaho.

The 1991 Toyota truck rolled onto its roof during the crash, which happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 405 milepost of southbound U.S. Highway 95, per an Idaho State Police news release. The man was wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Police were still investigating the crash Tuesday night and the release said it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved. Next of kin have been notified.