Community Cookbook: Recipes to include in your celebration of dad of Father’s Day

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Father’s Day, this Sunday, is set aside to honor the dear ole dads of the world. It’s a good time to express our appreciation for everything our dads have contributed to making our lives better. Take the opportunity to do something special to show Dad your gratitude; perhaps treat him to dinner out or a memorable meal at home.

One of two considerations guiding the selection of recipes for the Father’s Day columns have been dishes that my dad enjoyed or would have enjoyed had he been able to try them. The second, of course, are selected recipes that produce tasty food which readers can enjoy, perhaps with their own fathers.

As with most of my family, Dad generally favored beef over pork. That was due in part to Mom’s pork chops. Mom grew up in the South at a time when a disease-causing parasite infested much of the pork. Pork had to be cooked to a higher internal temperature to eliminate the hazard. Mom always fried her thin, bone-in pork chops. Unfortunately, they were dry and overcooked. Mom grew up eating pork chops prepared that way and viewed them with a little more enthusiasm than the rest of the family. Mom occasionally cooked a pork roast with vegetables and gravy, and they were always excellent, which Dad and the rest of us really enjoyed.

Dad would have liked Baked Dry-Brined Pork Chops. They’re thick, moist and tender with good flavor, not unlike a good steak. Dry-brining is a simple technique I’m getting more impressed with. It delivers saltiness throughout the meat, improving its flavor, tenderness and moisture retention, while the other herbs and spices concentrate on the surfaces.

Dad spent five years in the Army during World War II, where dried beans were institutionalized and cooked on an industrial scale in Army mess halls around the world. Surprisingly, he never grew tired of eating beans, and Mom knew how to cook them. He was a big fan of pork and beans and navy bean soup. He would have loved today’s Pork and Bean Soup.

My sister-in-law, Linda, prepared her Caesar coleslaw for a family Christmas dinner one year, and Dad liked it, as did most everyone else present. Linda’s use of Caesar salad dressing to sauce her coleslaw made it quite tasty and somewhat unique.

I like creating new sauces by combining two or more existing sauces. The combinations don’t always work out, but when they do, what could be simpler? Barbecue Ranch Sauce is an example of such a combination that works pretty well. The creamy, barbecue sauce pairs well with cooked meats, seafood and vegetables. Use it to sauce pork chops or steaks, or to dress a salad.

Dad liked bananas and frosty beverages during the hot summer months. Smoothies weren’t well known back then, but he would have liked today’s chocolate-flavored banana smoothie.

Baked Dry-Brined Pork Chops

Dry brining is a convenient and effective method for infusing flavor and retaining moisture. It’s especially useful when cooking meats prone to drying out, such as chicken breasts and pork chops.

¾ teaspoon table salt

½ teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon black pepper

3 boneless 1-inch thick pork chops (about 1½ pounds total)

Extra-virgin olive oil

To make the brining mix, combine the first five ingredients (through black pepper) in a small bowl. Pat the chops dry with paper towels, then rub the mix into all surfaces. Place on a cooling rack set on a shallow baking pan with space between each, and refrigerate for 8-24 hours. Brush a light coat of olive oil on all surfaces (no need to rinse or wipe off the brining mix). Rest the chops at room temperature for 30 minutes. Place the pan on the middle-low rack of an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake until the chops register 140 degrees on an instant-read thermometer (check the smallest first and remove them individually, if needed, as they reach temperature). Remove from the oven and loosely tent with aluminum foil, if preferred. Let rest for 5-10 minutes before serving (the internal temperature will continue to rise to a safe 145 degrees or above).

Notes: So-called “enhanced” pork chops don’t need additional brining. The pork chops can also be grilled, broiled or fried.

Yield: Three main-dish servings

Pork and Bean Soup

I’ve never been much of a fan of pork and beans or, as a child, bean and bacon soup. These were two of my dad’s favorite dishes. I had a can of pork and beans left over from developing a casserole recipe, so I thought I’d use it to make a puréed bean soup. This robust bean soup turned out pretty good, and I think Dad would have loved it.

1 (15- to 16-ounce) can pork and beans

1 (15- to 16-ounce) can white beans

2½ cups water

1 tablespoon chicken bouillon powder

1 tablespoon ketchup

2 tsp. packed brown sugar

¾ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground mustard

¼ teaspoon liquid smoke

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

2 teaspoons dried parsley

Place the first four ingredients (through bouillon powder) in a large saucepan and purée most of the beans with an immersion blender (or a stationary blender). Combine all ingredients, except parsley, in the pan and bring just to a simmer over medium-high heat, stirring as needed to prevent sticking to the bottom. Reduce the heat to low and cover with a lid. Simmer for 6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in the parsley.

Notes: Cooked bacon pieces (with renderings), sausage pieces or shredded ham will make a more substantial soup. Broth can substitute for water and bouillon powder.

Yield: About 7 cups

Linda’s Caesar Slaw

I first tasted my sister-in-law’s coleslaw at our family’s 2011 Christmas dinner. It was quite good. Linda’s combination of shredded cabbage and Caesar salad dressing works well. Store-bought ingredients make it quick and easy to prepare. I added some lemon juice and sugar to get a little sweet-and-sour action .

1 (14-ounce) package coleslaw mix

½ cup Caesar salad dressing

2-3 teaspoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon salt

Dash of black pepper

Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or so to allow the flavors to blend.

Yield: About 7 cups

Barbecue Ranch Sauce

Are you looking for a creamy barbecue-flavored sauce to go with grilled meats, Buffalo wings, or chicken nuggets? Look no further; this is such a sauce. The barbecue sauce you use will substantially influence the final flavor, so choose a brand that you like.

½ cup ranch dressing

2-4 teaspoons barbecue sauce

Thoroughly mix the ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or so to allow the flavors to blend. Taste and add barbecue sauce, if preferred. Stir well before using.

Notes: Easily increase the quantity as needed. Excellent choices for barbecue sauce include Bull’s-Eye, Cattlemen’s and K.C. Masterpiece.

Yield: About ½ cup

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

I’m not much of a fan of bananas, although they are indispensable in delicious desserts like banana bread and banana splits. Bananas are an essential ingredient in many impressive desserts. They’re a great source of potassium, which is essential for heart health and blood pressure. I developed this smoothie to circumvent the banana flavor while gleaning its nutrients. This smoothie does all of that. Plus, there’s no hassle with ice, a common ingredient in smoothies. You can freeze the peeled banana before using it for a colder beverage.

1 large banana, peeled

¾-1 cup water or milk

¼-½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

¼-½ teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Notes: For even more nutrition, toss in a handful of blueberries. Avoid Hershey’s Special Dark Chocolate Cocoa Powder – its quality is usually rated as poor.

Yield: One serving

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com